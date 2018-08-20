Home»Sport

Live: Crowd at Gaelic Grounds enjoy sing-song before Limerick team arrive

Monday, August 20, 2018 - 07:25 PM

Update 7.25pm: The thousands gathered at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds have been singing some of the county's best-loved songs while waiting for the All-Ireland winners to arrive for their homecoming celebration.

The Limerick Hurling team make their way over Sarsfield Bridge and the river Shannon en route to the homecoming celebrations at the Gaelic Grounds. Photo: Eamon Ward

There were emotional scenes as the late Dolores O'Riordan was remembered, with the crowd singing both 'Linger' and 'Zombie'.

They also enjoyed a rousing rendition of 'Sean South'

The team is due on stage shortly.

Update 6.10pm: Crowds serenaded the Limerick team with a rendition of 'Limerick You're A Lady' at this evening's homecoming.

Meanwhile, crowds enjoy music as they wait for the team to make their way to the Gaelic Grounds.

In excess of 40,000 are expected to welcome Liam McCarthy back to the Treaty County for the first time since 1973.

The team is en-route in an open-top bus which will travel through the city.

Update 5.50pm: The victorious Limerick team has arrived at Colbert Station with the Liam McCarthy Cup.

On their journey home, they told RTÉ they were "delighted" by their All-Ireland Hurling Final win yesterday.

Update 5.20pm: The gates have opened at the Gaelic Grounds ahead of a homecoming that has been 45-years in the making.

The newly-crowned All Ireland hurling champions Limerick are set to show off the Liam McCarthy cup in front of a crowd that's expected to exceed 40-thousand.

Their one-point win over Galway yesterday secured a first All Ireland title since 1973.

The victorious team are expected back in the city's Colbert Station at 5.40pm.

Follow us here for updates and imagery throughout the evening.


