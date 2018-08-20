Live: Crowd at Gaelic Grounds enjoy sing-song before Limerick team arrive

Update 7.25pm: The thousands gathered at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds have been singing some of the county's best-loved songs while waiting for the All-Ireland winners to arrive for their homecoming celebration.
There were emotional scenes as the late Dolores O'Riordan was remembered, with the crowd singing both 'Linger' and 'Zombie'.
Simply amazing. #Dolores #luimneachabú 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/T12OcUpGWf— Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) August 20, 2018
Limerick's good luck charm Dolores, still rockin it from the heavens. #zombie pic.twitter.com/EQ7K8MiRW6— Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) August 20, 2018
They also enjoyed a rousing rendition of 'Sean South'
Sean South getting an airing at the Gaelic Grounds right now. Team & management due on stage shortly! @Limerick_Leader #Limerick #GAA #Hurling #LIMvGAL pic.twitter.com/OBFIzF9gB9— Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) August 20, 2018
The team is due on stage shortly.
I spy with my little eye... the Liam McCarthy Cup! 🏆 #luimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/c2WVRjUZzM— Limerick.ie (@Limerick_ie) August 20, 2018
Update 6.10pm: Crowds serenaded the Limerick team with a rendition of 'Limerick You're A Lady' at this evening's homecoming.
Emotional renditions at the #LuimneachAbú Homecoming 🎼 pic.twitter.com/vS6cgNdXxr— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 20, 2018
Meanwhile, crowds enjoy music as they wait for the team to make their way to the Gaelic Grounds.
What a great atmosphere, LIMERICK #Limerick #LuimneachAbú @gaelic_grounds pic.twitter.com/lVLeTCOtfS— Mirian González (@MirianGonzalez_) August 20, 2018
In excess of 40,000 are expected to welcome Liam McCarthy back to the Treaty County for the first time since 1973.
The team is en-route in an open-top bus which will travel through the city.
The champions are home pic.twitter.com/Zh4mbwAtrx— Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) August 20, 2018
Huge eruption of sound as the open-top bus departs Colbert Station en route to @gaelic_grounds pic.twitter.com/BLfTo6M5Jx— David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) August 20, 2018
The view from @LimerickCLG’s open top bus driving through the packed city streets! Supporters have done Limerick proud turning out in unbelievable numbers to welcome the winners home! #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/kIm5D1nJcw— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 20, 2018
The streets of Limerick are alive. Lined from Colbert Station and so far all O'Connell Street. Tears from young and old #LLSport pic.twitter.com/cWJsqt2nsA— Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) August 20, 2018
Overheard in #Limerick - “this is better than Paddy’s Day” . O’Connell right now #AllIrelandChampions pic.twitter.com/DtgUJL2IO1— Sharon Tobin (@sharontobin) August 20, 2018
The crowds following the #LuimneachAbú Homecoming bus 💚 driven by Frank Ryan from St Mary's Park, #Limerick pic.twitter.com/pkdOeEmvGw— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 20, 2018
Update 5.50pm: The victorious Limerick team has arrived at Colbert Station with the Liam McCarthy Cup.
Liam has finally come home #Luimneachabu pic.twitter.com/JJ3HdJBUnz— Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) August 20, 2018
Mayor @jamesjcollins welcoming the All Ireland Senior Hurling Winners home! #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/7ANiyV0LOK— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 20, 2018
Liam on the way back to #Limerick after 45 year wait Great night ahead for Limerick @Live95fmNews @ilovelimerick @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/OpxzuzpZcA— Jason Fitzgerald (@jason_fitzgeral) August 20, 2018
And its back...! #Limerick 💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/NQ4nQa2Dqr— Paul Foley (@pfoley194) August 20, 2018
Magical scenes as the people of Limerick welcome home the 2018 All Ireland Champions!
What an incredibly special occasion#LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/8Tx5bUhfM0— Tom Spencer (@TPSpencer88) August 20, 2018
On their journey home, they told RTÉ they were "delighted" by their All-Ireland Hurling Final win yesterday.
Limerick players in jubilant mood as they head home with Liam MacCarthy Cup pic.twitter.com/c6fQGMJosd— RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 20, 2018
Update 5.20pm: The gates have opened at the Gaelic Grounds ahead of a homecoming that has been 45-years in the making.
Gaelic Grounds in #Limerick already filling up to greet the team - huge excitement - much more in #sixone pic.twitter.com/WCmQbkcrdZ— Keelin Shanley (@KeelinShanley) August 20, 2018
The newly-crowned All Ireland hurling champions Limerick are set to show off the Liam McCarthy cup in front of a crowd that's expected to exceed 40-thousand.
Their one-point win over Galway yesterday secured a first All Ireland title since 1973.
The victorious team are expected back in the city's Colbert Station at 5.40pm.
A huge crowd eagerly awaiting the arrival of the All Ireland Senior Hurling CHAMPIONS!!! LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/B1xG01yNFM— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 20, 2018
Hundreds starting to arrive at Colbert station to welcome home our hurling heroes #Specialdays #limerick @LimerickCLG @LimerickCouncil pic.twitter.com/8OPZ424DHp— Joe Leddin (@JLeddin) August 20, 2018
The #Limerick fans are eagerly awaiting our boys in green at Colbert Railway Station where the team is due in an hour #goinggreenforoueteam @LimerickCLG @Limerick_ie pic.twitter.com/wCUVhDoiI0— Limerick's Live 95FM (@LimLive95fm) August 20, 2018
Massive party planned tomorrow for #Limerick hurling heroes! 💚🥳 #luimneachabu https://t.co/FwFB92eNzC pic.twitter.com/kYyhgqrRbI— Limerick.ie (@Limerick_ie) August 19, 2018
The All Ireland champs will travel through Limerick City in an open top bus for their homecoming today! Come out and show your support along the parade route! #LuimneachAbú 💚 https://t.co/FwFB92eNzC pic.twitter.com/CnD32qRoTP— Limerick.ie (@Limerick_ie) August 20, 2018