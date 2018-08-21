Limerick Homecoming in picture and video as a sea of green welcome their hurling heroes home

There is nothing quite like the welcoming of the All-Ireland Hurling champions back to home soil and there is nothing more satisfying than doing just that after a long 45-year wait.

That is exactly what the Limerick crowd who gathered at the Gaelic Grounds in their thousands came out to do yesterday evening.

All ages attended in anticipation of their hurling heroes - those who witnessed the last win for Limerick in 1973 and those who are amongst the county's youngest followers - in the home stadium of the Gaelic Grounds.

It was only fitting that a weekend of pure joy for Limerick natives ended on a sing-song amongst the Limerick team, manager John Kiely, the mediator of the evening Marty Morrissey and the thousands of fans who belted out ‘Seán South of Garryowen’, ‘Caledonia’ and the much-loved Cranberries' 'Zombie'.

Captain Shane Dowling and his team linked arm in arm on stage but not before showing off well-earned Liam.

The crowd erupted as the Liam MacCarthy Cup was lifted into the air by the captain as he arrived on stage.

Manager John Kiely said:

"It has been an amazing journey. It has been an amazing 24 hours and there are many more to come."

Limerick's own Clover, Denis Allen and Bressie were some of the musical talents to also take to the stage and celebrate with the whole county in their well-earned evening of festivities.

An amazing atmosphere was experienced by all in Limerick yesterday evening followed by well-deserved celebrations that no doubt carried into the night as green jerseys descended on the city.

Luimneach Abú!