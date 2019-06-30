Limerick forwards 'more about tackles than scores', reveals Casey

The Limerick forwards are more concerned with making tackles than popping points, according to Munster final top-scorer Peter Casey.

The Limerick corner-forward provided their opening goal in yesterday’s provincial decider and yet the 22-year old took greater satisfaction from their second goal, a score he was central to creating.

Tipperary’s James Barry was emerging from defence when Casey flicked the sliotar off the full-back’s hurl, a turnover which put Kyle Hayes one-on-one with opposing 'keeper Brian Hogan.

The Limerick centre-forward duly obliged in rattling the net.

Indeed, Hayes had begun the move when blocking down an attempted Brendan Maher clearance before Casey pickpocketed Barry.

READ MORE All-Ireland champs Limerick power their way to first Munster title in six years

Casey’s 1-5 haul, all of which he clipped from play, was more than he contributed on the scoreboard in their four round-robin games put together.

This added greatly to the 2-20 total amassed by the starting six forwards at the Gaelic Grounds, but it is not the number of white and green flags rose which they pride themselves on, said Casey.

“The second goal does typify what we are about. The forwards try to get in as many tackles as we can.

"It is more about the tackles than the scores. Thankfully, those tackles turned into scores today.

For myself, I was just delighted to get on the end of some of those scores. On other days, they could have easily gone wide.

"All the hard work the midfield and half-forward line were doing was absolutely fantastic. The ball, too, coming in from the backs was a dream.

“To win a Munster medal feels unbelievable. These are the days you grow up for. To finally get over the line is a dream come true.”

The young corner-forward noted as crucial the team’s response to Seamus Callanan’s 18th-minute goal which nudged the visitors five clear.

Limerick outscored their opponents by 1-3 to 0-1 to be back on level terms 10 minutes later.

“A goal is a huge moment in any game. Thankfully, we pushed on for the rest of that half and for the second-half, as well. We were ahead at half-time which was a huge, huge lift to us."

No more than Nickie Quaid elsewhere in these pages, Casey took the opportunity to rubbish the suggestion that Limerick did not go full tilt against Tipperary at Semple Stadium two weeks ago.

“I know there was a lot of hype saying we didn’t want to win. Jesus, we wanted to win that game just as much as we wanted to win today.

"We learned a lot from that Tipperary defeat two weeks ago. The work we did with Paul [Kinnerk] and the lads over the last two weeks, on puck-outs and other stuff, has been absolutely fantastic.

"It is a testament to them that it all came to fruition today.”