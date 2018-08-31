Limerick braced for Dundalk backlash ahead of Market's Field clash

By Liam Mackey

Dundalk’s ‘bouncebackability’ will be put to the test against Limerick at the Market’s Field tonight, as the Premier Division leaders resume their quest to dethrone champions Cork City who currently trail them by just three points.

The Lilywhites are still smarting from seeing their 13-game winning streak in the league brought to an end by the controversial stoppage-time penalty which gave Shamrock Rovers a 2-1 in Oriel Park on Tuesday.

I couldn’t believe he’d given it,” says winger Michael Duffy. “I think the Rovers players were appealing for a corner, never mind a penalty. Sometimes it happens and decisions go against you.

“That was a horrible one to go against us, but we’re not going to dwell on it too much. I don’t think we put in a bad performance. It was just one of those nights.”

Manager Stephen Kenny is confident that his team can put a rare defeat behind them on Shannonside.

“The players have been in great form over the past few weeks and we want to bounce back with a win against Limerick,” he says.

The visitors will be without Sean Hoare as he was sent off after the full-time whistle against Rovers.

For struggling Limerick, manager Tommy Barrett knows his team have it all to do against a Dundalk side who have won seven in a row on the road.

We are working with a very young squad,” he points out. “Ten of our 18 players are 21 or under, with seven of those Under-19s and two of them just out of Under-19s.

“We have a couple of injuries which are making things even more difficult for us. We had just 15 players training during the week.

“It’s not making excuses but people need to know where we are at, and tests do not come tougher than this.”

While Limerick welcome back Shane Duggan from suspension, Eoin Wearen is out with a knee injury and Killian Cantwell is rated doubtful.

In the race for Europe, fourth-placed Shamrock Rovers travel to Bray while third place Waterford go to St Patrick’s Athletic. “We’ve got ourselves in a great position in the league so we’ll be fighting to stay there,” said Blues boss Alan Reynolds. In the other Premier Division game, Derry host Bohemians ahead of the pair’s cup quarter-final meeting.

Premier Division: Bray v Shamrock Rovers, Carlisle Grounds, Cork City v Sligo Rovers, Turner’s Cross, Derry City v Bohs, Brandywell, Limerick v Dundalk, Markets Field and St Patrick’s Ath v Waterford, Richmond Park.

First Division:

Drogheda United v UCD, United Park, Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Tolka Park, Finn Harps v Galway Utd, Finn Park (8pm), Wexford v Cobh Ramblers, Ferrycarrig Park (8pm).

Games kick off 7.45pm unless stated.