Liam Sheedy set to return as Tipp manager

Liam Sheedy is in line to return as Tipperary senior hurling manager just weeks after he distanced himself from the position.

The 2010 All-Ireland winning manager is set to be installed as Michael Ryan’s successor at a county board meeting on Monday night.

All-Ireland U21 winning manager Liam Cahill and former U21 boss Willie Maher had been interviewed for the position but the interest of 48-year-old Sheedy in returning to the helm he suddenly stepped away from a month after leading the county to the Liam MacCarthy Cup has been a persuasive factor on the selection committee.

Sheedy, who is the chairman of Sport Ireland’s high performance unit and a member of the Irish Sports Council, has been involved in several hurling roles since then, chairing the Hurling 2020 Committee between 2012 and 2015 as well as acting as an adviser to Eamonn Kelly in Offaly and Terence McNaughton in Antrim in recent seasons. In 2012, he was part of the Newmarket-on-Fergus management team when the club claimed their first Clare senior title in 31 years.

The Bank of Ireland director for Munster threw people off the scent about his intentions early last month. Speaking on The Sunday Game days after Ryan stepped down, the Portroe man distanced himself from the role because of work commitments: “It’s a massive appointment but that job will be hotly contested because they’ll still be one of the favourites for the Munster Championship and for major honours next year.

Whether it’s me or Nicky English, there’s always going to be names like that bandied around but ultimately, it’s a massive, massive commitment and they’ll need a bit more spare time than I have.

Sheedy was on the shortlist to replace GAA director general Páraic Duffy earlier this year before Tom Ryan was appointed. In his three years as manager, during which he was assisted by future managers Eamon O’Shea and Ryan, Sheedy claimed two Munster crowns as well as a Division 1 title.

The presence of Sheedy’s brother John on what would likely have been Cahill’s management team adds some intrigue to recent developments.

Cahill seemed to suggest the current group of players are in a need of a shake-up, while the return of Sheedy would be embraced by those who won an All-Ireland under him in 2010.

“The players would love to see Liam Sheedy return,” said 2010 All-Ireland winning captain Eoin Kelly last month.