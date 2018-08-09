Liam Cahill relishing another crack at Cork

By Noel Dundon Reaction

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill heaped enormous credit on his charges for the manner in which they stormed back from their Munster final humiliation against Cork to defeat Galway in last night’s All-Ireland U21 semi-final.

The former All-Star told of how the players gathered in the team hotel after that game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and pledged to fight back to win over the Tipperary hurling public again.

“That was the injection in the arm that everybody in Tipperary and especially this group of players needed to redefine the kind of players they are and their character,” he said.

“They are still early in their development and I think they responded just right after the Cork game. After the Munster final we sat down in the team hotel and it was all fairly raw and disheartening to say the least. When you fail in a Tipperary jersey there has to be consequences, hence the changes tonight.

“Whoever is coming to the field and not feeling sorry for himself was going to get to play. The fellas who got to play tonight won the jersey the right way and they proved their point tonight.”

However, Cahill warned the team could well change again for the All-Ireland final against Cork.

“That will be a different kettle of fish and we could change again.

“We promised ourselves that if we got another go at Cork, we would have a right crack off them.

“They are an outstanding team, but we didn’t do ourselves justice in the Munster final,” he said.

Cahill also confirmed that Tipp will be looking at the sending off of wing forward Mark Kehoe with a view to appealing the red card.