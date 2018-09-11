Liam Cahill in pole position for Tipperary hotseat

All-Ireland U21 winning manager Liam Cahill is now in pole position to take charge of the Tipperary senior hurlers.

Cahill’s transformation of the U21s from the team that lost to Cork in July’s Munster final by 13 points to beating them by three in last month’s All-Ireland final is believed to have convinced the selection committee that he is the right man for the position.

It appears Ballingarry man Cahill is now in the process of putting his management team together with Toomevara’s Michael Bevans expected to be on board as a coach as he has been with Cahill with both the minors and U21s.

Cahill has been assisted this year by selectors John Sheedy (Portroe) brother of 2010 All-Ireland winning manager Liam, Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

Cahill’s club-mate and former U21 manager and Waterford senior selector Willie Maher has also been shortlisted to replace Michael Ryan but Cahill’s recent success, backing up an All-Ireland minor with an U21 crown, has pushed him ahead in the pecking order.

The 40-year-old, who claimed an All-Star at corner forward in 1996 and still has two years remaining as U20 manager, has already signalled his intentions about making changes should he be handed the role.

Speaking after beating Cork, he said: “The Tipperary public know that as well, there has to be a major shake-up in the Tipperary squad.

“Thankfully, these men today it might be a bit soon for them, but they are nipping nicely on the heels of some of them guys on the Tipp senior set-up that maybe in a comfort zone for a year or two. We will see what will happen.”

Cahill hasn’t been afraid to cause controversy either as he did in 2016 when he told dual minor players they had to pick hurling or football.

His stance paid off as Tipperary claim an All-Ireland MHC later that year.

Meanwhile, there is speculation in Waterford that the proposed backroom team of Páraic Fanning has changed.

The Mount Sion man had been expected to be named as Derek McGrath’s successor last week although his ticket, which was to include Tony Browne, James Murray and possibly outgoing coach and selector Dan Shanahan, might not now be the same.

Elswhere, Mayo GAA chiefs have set a deadline of September 19 for clubs to submit nominations for a successor to Stephen Rochford as senior football manager. Rochford resigned his position, citing a lack of support from the county executive, who appear keen to fill the vacancy quickly to facilitate the commencement of preparations for 2019 in the next few weeks.

Nominations, which must be submitted by 1pm, will have to include a signed letter by the nominees indicating their willingness to allow their name to go forward. This will prevent the nomination of individuals that are unavailable or have no interest in the post and mean that an interview and selection process can get underway immediately.

Elsewhere, the PwC All-Stars nominations meetings take place in Dublin today with the 45 shortlisted footballers being announced tomorrow morning and the hurlers on Thursday. The nominees for footballer and hurler of the year and young footballer and hurler of the year (U21) will also be declared.