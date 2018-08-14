Liam Cahill: I haven’t thought about Tipp top job

Tipperary U21 hurling manager Liam Cahill says he has given no consideration to the vacant senior position, questioning whether he would even be ready for the role, if approached.

Cahill, before taking the job of U21 manager for the 2018 season, spent four years overseeing the Tipp minors. During that period, he masterminded back-to-back Munster titles in 2015 and 2016, as well as All-Ireland glory in 2016. The 2015 class came up short to Galway in the All-Ireland minor decider but avenged that result last Wednesday when overcoming the Tribesmen to progress to the U21 final.

Because of his U21 duties, Cahill, a former Tipperary hurler and All-Star winner, has given little thought to succeeding Michael Ryan as senior boss.

It is great to be linked with it, but I haven’t given any consideration to it.

“It is like player-development. I talk about developing players all the time. I have to develop myself, too, as a manager. When this campaign is over, if a guy is lucky enough to be approached, that’s something, maybe, you’d give consideration to, whether or not you’re ready.

“It is one thing saying players are ready or they are not ready. You have to step back and see are you ready yourself, as a manager. Maybe, I am not. Maybe, it is too soon. I don’t know. It is something I’ll give consideration to after the U21 final.”

It was confirmed yesterday that the U21 final meeting of Cork and Tipperary will be played at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, August 26 (5.30pm throw-in).

Tipperary, confirmed Cahill, were not prepared to toss for the game to be staged in either Thurles or Páirc Uí Chaiomh. “A neutral venue is probably the best bet for everyone concerned.”

Tipperary’s Mark Kehoe will today go before the Central Hearings Committee in a bid to clear his name ahead of that All-Ireland final. The full-forward received a red card in the second-half of the All-Ireland semi-final for a high tackle on the Galway goalkeeper.

The more I look back on it, the harsher the red card looks,” said Cahill.

“I’d be very, very hopeful that decision will be rescinded.”

Ger and Dalo's All-Ireland final preview: "The bus journey we're dreaming of all our lives"