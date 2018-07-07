Lethal Turbo makes all to shed maiden tag

By John Ryan

Lethal Turbo, narrowly beaten in Fairyhouse last time, made all to land the Irish Stallion farms EBF Median Auction 2-Y-0 Maiden for Michel Halford last night, sparking a Bellewstown double for dual classic-winning rider Shane Foley.

The Lethal Force colt dictated the pace and readily held off all challengers, running on strongly to confirm Fairyhosue form with Gunslinger, which he beat by a length and three-quarters.

“I told Shane to jump out and take advantage of his experience,” explained Halford. “He’s a lovely big horse and, although he was drawn wide, I knew his experience would be important around here. He’s a horse with bundles of energy and we haven’t got near the bottom of him yet.”

Foley completed his double when Guanabara Bay, trained locally by Ado McGuinness, held off Tennesse Waltz by a half-length in the Hibernia Steel Products Claiming Race.

The featured Seamus Mulvaney Crockafotha Handicap Hurdle went to 20/1 top-weight Babbling Stream, trained by in-form Henry de Bromhead and a first winner for 7lb. claimer High Morgan.

The seven-year-old stepped-up on recent efforts to beat favourite Bhutan by threequarters of a length, with Hey Little boy a close third.

Out of luck with favourites in both handicap hurdles on the card, Joseph O’Brien earlier saddled four-year-old filly Amthaal, ridden by Donnacha, to beat her three-year-old rivals in the five-furlong Irish Mirror Maiden.

Pearl Of The West, successful for Pat Fahy at the Galway Festival last year, made it two wins from three starts over hurdles for local trainer John McConnell and owner Derek Kierans, home from America to see her run, when proving too strong for Park Paddocks and Room To Roam in the Thatch Bar And RestaurantNovice Hurdle.

Jockey Robbie Colgan, making a good job of his dual-role on the flat and over obstacles, landed the Scotch Hall Shopping Centre Ladies Day Handicap on board the Keith Clarke-trained Tenth Amendment.

In Wexford, local hero Sean Flanagan took the riding honours, working hard to bag a double on odds-on favourite Le Martalin and Double Windsor.

In the absence of Ornua, Le Martalin was sent off 1/2 favourite for the Flood Ironworks Ltd. Beginners Chase and, as anticipated, he bowled along in front, pursued all the way by Ask Susan.

At the business end, the French-bred seven-year-old held on grimly by the narrowest margin, a nose, from John Nicholson’s brave mare.

The winning rider suggested: “He just held on and would have been better with a lead, but he got the job done. He really enjoys that good ground and jumps well on it.”

Flanagan followed-up on the David O’Brien-trained Double Windsor, which held the gallant eleven-year-old Shake The Bucket by a half-length in the Michael Moore Mercedes-Benz & Volkswagen Portarlington & Athlone Handicap Chase.

Noel Meade, who was in Bellewstown, completed an across-the-card double when Jonathan Moore produced Castle Hume on the run-in to foil Persian Wind and favourite Gold Seal in the finale at the County Meath venue.

Out of action with rib and lung injuries since June 12 (he had a crashing fall from Mr.Boss Man in the Connacht National in Roscommon), Roger Loughran returned to action in the Wexford opener and didn’t have to wait long to taste success again, partnering the Peter Fahey-trained Curt Tycoon in the following race, the Flood Ironworks Ltd. Maiden Hurdle.

The 9/4 second favourite travelled strongly throughout before seeing off favourite Border Control by three-quarters of a length.

Favourite-backers were on the mark when Mysloegin captured the info@wexfordraces.ie Mares Maiden Hurdle for trainer Jimmy Finn and Rachael Blackmore.