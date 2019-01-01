Leno says Gunners eager to get back on the horse

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is looking forward to returning to action so soon after the Gunners were thrashed by table-topping Liverpool.

The Reds maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season by dishing out a 5-1 hammering of Unai Emery’s visitors to Anfield on Saturday night.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles had given Arsenal the lead with his first goal for the club only for Jurgen Klopp’s men to turn on the style and sink their opponents with ease.

While the likes of hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino, as well as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, were dangerous — the Arsenal defence offered a largely feeble attempt at stopping the trio.

The result is the worst defeat of Emery’s short tenure at the Emirates Stadium and highlighted the work the Spaniard needs to do.

But Leno is keen to get back onto the pitch as soon as possible, with relegation-threatened Fulham the visitors on New Year’s Day.

“It’s good that we’ve got a game so soon because we are very disappointed,” he told the club’s website.

We have to look forward because we have another important game. It’s the first game of the year and we want to beat Fulham at home. We need to win.

Arsenal’s side at Liverpool was affected by injuries, with defenders Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal all sidelined.

Further forward, Mesut Ozil was missing with a knee injury that will be assessed before the Fulham clash — but Leno refused to use the missing players as an excuse for the Liverpool display.

“I don’t think that was the difference,” the Germany international said when asked about the number of injuries.

“We conceded five goals but I think we as a team made too many mistakes. We have enough quality, even when somebody is injured — injuries were not the problem.

“They are a top team. Last season they reached the Champions League final and we saw why. They capitalise on every mistake and turn it into a big chance — we made too many of these mistakes.”

Fulham have vowed to take the “strongest possible action” after Aboubakar Kamara was racially abused on social media following his penalty miss on Saturday.

The forward was criticised for refusing to allow the club’s designated penalty-taker Aleksandar Mitrovic to take a spot-kick during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Huddersfield while the game was still goalless, and then missing it.

Mitrovic scored in stoppage time to secure a crucial victory but Kamara was later abused on social media and Fulham have promised to act.

“We are aware that numerous damaging and hurtful comments have been posted on Aboubakar Kamara’s social media account, and as a club that prides itself on our respect and civility, we condemn anyone who may be associated with this repulsive activity,” a club spokesman said in a statement.

“The club will provide all necessary support to Aboubakar and will take the strongest possible action against those identified and responsible.”