News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Leinster to welcome champions Saracens to Dublin in Champions Cup quarter-final

Leinster to welcome champions Saracens to Dublin in Champions Cup quarter-final
Controversy-hit Saracens' late 27-24 victory win over Racing 92 has set up a repeat of the 2019 final, with Leinster to have home advantage at the Aviva Stadium.
By Stephen Barry
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 05:48 PM

Leinster will welcome reigning champions Saracens to Dublin in the pick of the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Leinster sealed top seeding with an 18-0 win over Benetton yesterday while controversy-hit Saracens' late 27-24 victory win over Racing 92 has set up a repeat of the 2019 final, with Leinster to have home advantage at the Aviva Stadium.

Sarries dethroned then-champions Leinster 20-10 in that game but they have since been hit by relegation from the Gallagher Premiership for 2020-21 after salary cap breaches.

Ulster face a trip to Toulouse's Stade Ernest-Wallon after securing the sixth seeding as the best runner-up. The northern province beat Bath 22-15 yesterday.

Racing 92, who beat Saracens and Munster to top spot on Pool 4, will face a trip to fourth-seed Clermont Auvergne's fortress, Stade Marcel-Michelin. The winners of that game will face the winners of Leinster v Saracens in a semi-final, with Leinster guaranteed home advantage should they progress.

Second-seed Exeter Chiefs will host the other remaining English team Northampton Saints at Sandy Park, with the winners to play Ulster or Toulouse in their semi-final.

Ulster would face a trip to Exeter should they prevail but could host Northampton if both games produce shocks.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of April 3-5, with dates, kick-off times, and TV coverage to be announced towards the end of this week.

Quarter-finals:

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium

QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin

QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Stade Ernest-Wallon

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park

Semi-finals:

SEMI-FINAL 1 - winner of QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens will play the winner of QF 2: - ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

SEMI-FINAL 2 - winner of QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

Seeding from pool stages:

1 Leinster Rugby (winner Pool 1 – 28 points)

2 Exeter Chiefs (winner Pool 2 – 27 points)

3 Toulouse (winner Pool 5 – 27 points)

4 ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 3 – 24 points)

5 Racing 92 (winner Pool 4 – 23 points)

6 Ulster Rugby (runner-up Pool 3 – 21 points)

7 Northampton Saints (runner-up Pool 1 – 19 points)

8 Saracens (runner-up Pool 4 – 18 points)

More on this topic

Reggie Corrigan: Silverware, not records, are what countReggie Corrigan: Silverware, not records, are what count

Lowe just keen on keeping Leinster on a highLowe just keen on keeping Leinster on a high

Andrew Porter making his presence felt this seasonAndrew Porter making his presence felt this season

Sexton and Ryan recovering well as Six Nations approachesSexton and Ryan recovering well as Six Nations approaches

TOPIC: Leinster Rugby

More in this Section

Ulster’s victory ensures quarter-final placeUlster’s victory ensures quarter-final place

Calvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim drawCalvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim draw

Wolves claw their way back to win at SouthamptonWolves claw their way back to win at Southampton

Norwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier LeagueNorwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier League


Lifestyle

Flexibility naturally declines with age but there’s a lot you can to stay supple through the decades, says Peta Bee.At full stretch: How to stay flexible through the years

WHEN I think about the kind of child I was, I would say that I was the exact same kind of person that I am as an adult. I have always been fascinated by things that I don’t quite yet understand. I recognise that I hardly understand anything and that most of the world is and always has been so beautifully complex to me.School Daze: Chris Hadfield - I realised at a young age that teachers were fallible

Charlize Theron is unrecognisable as Fox News star Megyn Kelly in ‘Bombshell’, a film that looks at the sexual harassment scandal at the network. She talks to Laura Harding about Me Too and the complexity of the film.Charlize Theron on Bombshell: ‘For the first time we are realising women can be part of the problem'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »