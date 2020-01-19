Leinster to welcome champions Saracens to Dublin in Champions Cup quarter-final

Leinster will welcome reigning champions Saracens to Dublin in the pick of the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Leinster sealed top seeding with an 18-0 win over Benetton yesterday while controversy-hit Saracens' late 27-24 victory win over Racing 92 has set up a repeat of the 2019 final, with Leinster to have home advantage at the Aviva Stadium.

Sarries dethroned then-champions Leinster 20-10 in that game but they have since been hit by relegation from the Gallagher Premiership for 2020-21 after salary cap breaches.

Ulster face a trip to Toulouse's Stade Ernest-Wallon after securing the sixth seeding as the best runner-up. The northern province beat Bath 22-15 yesterday.

Racing 92, who beat Saracens and Munster to top spot on Pool 4, will face a trip to fourth-seed Clermont Auvergne's fortress, Stade Marcel-Michelin. The winners of that game will face the winners of Leinster v Saracens in a semi-final, with Leinster guaranteed home advantage should they progress.

Second-seed Exeter Chiefs will host the other remaining English team Northampton Saints at Sandy Park, with the winners to play Ulster or Toulouse in their semi-final.

Ulster would face a trip to Exeter should they prevail but could host Northampton if both games produce shocks.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of April 3-5, with dates, kick-off times, and TV coverage to be announced towards the end of this week.

Quarter-finals:

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium

QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin

QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Stade Ernest-Wallon

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park

Semi-finals:

SEMI-FINAL 1 - winner of QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens will play the winner of QF 2: - ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

SEMI-FINAL 2 - winner of QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

Seeding from pool stages:

1 Leinster Rugby (winner Pool 1 – 28 points)

2 Exeter Chiefs (winner Pool 2 – 27 points)

3 Toulouse (winner Pool 5 – 27 points)

4 ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 3 – 24 points)

5 Racing 92 (winner Pool 4 – 23 points)

6 Ulster Rugby (runner-up Pool 3 – 21 points)

7 Northampton Saints (runner-up Pool 1 – 19 points)

8 Saracens (runner-up Pool 4 – 18 points)