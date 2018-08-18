Leinster picked off by Falcons

Leinster 17 Newcastle Falcons 42

By Daire Walsh at Energia Park

Leinster suffered a comprehensive defeat to Newcastle Falcons at Energia Park last night in their final warm-up game before the Guinness PRO14 campaign begins.

Adam Byrne got a try for Leinster

Lining up with an experimental side, the Blues conceded an early try to Falcons centre Tom Penny. The hosts eventually responded with a seven-point salvo courtesy of Tom Daly, an early replacement for the injured Ciaran Frawley.

Following five-pointers by Zach Kibirige and Simon Uzokwe (converted by veteran skipper Toby Flood), Newcastle brought a commanding 21-7 cushion into the interval.

Despite the introduction of Luke McGrath and Adam Byrne, Leinster leaked further tries to substitutes Adam Radwan and James Elliott. Byrne and Daly crossed over for Leo Cullen’s side, but Newcastle sealed an emphatic triumph with a closing intercept try from Johnny Williams.

Scorers for Leinster:T Daly 2 tries, con, A Byrne.

Scorers for Newcastle Falcons: T Penny, Z Kibirige, S Uzokwe, A Radwan, J Elliott, J Williams try each, T Flood, J Hodgson 3 cons each.

LEINSTER: D Kearney; H Keenan, R O’Loughlin, J Tomane, B Daly; C Frawley, J Gibson-Park; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Bent; S Fardy, M Kearney; J Murphy, W Connors, C Doris.

Replacements: P Dooley, B Byrne, V Abdaladze, R Molony, I Nagle, M Deegan, L McGrath, J Lowe, T Daly, A Byrne.

NEWCASTLE FALCONS: A Tait; T Arscott, T Penny, J Matavesi, Z Kibirige; T Flood, S Stuart; A Brocklebank, S Socino, J Payne; W Witty, C Green; S Uzokwe, C Collett, C Chick.

Replacements: S Mavinga, G McGuigan, T Davison, T Cavubati, G Young, M Wilson, W Welch, T Marshall, J Elliott, J Hodgson, G Wacokecoke, J Williams, C Harris, A Radwan, S Hammersley.

Referee: G Clancy (IRFU).