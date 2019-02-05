NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

JOHN FOGARTY: Leagues suffer as GAA rules tried and tested

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

The motions for Congress will be released this morning with Donegal’s intention to prevent a team (Dublin) designating Croke Park as a home venue set to generate the most debate.

It is known Donegal, in presenting the proposal, upset some central GAA authorities who believed the county would have been satisfied with their plan to give the provincial champions their home game in the first round of the All-Ireland quarter-final phases.

There may be enough lobbying done to keep golden egg-layers Dublin in GAA HQ for two of their three Super 8 matches but the poor crowd for their All-Ireland semi-final against Galway last year and the dismal 14,502 attendance for the counties’ latest meeting on Saturday, which formed part of a three-game card, may force a rethink.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

Related Articles

Already there’s a championship case for sin-bin and the mark

Diarmuid O'Sullivan told Aidan Walsh he 'gave up on hurling a bit early' in 2016

Top hurling managers to offer insights at Cork event

Cork GAA admit Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch was 'unacceptable' and move upcoming fixture

More in this Section

Liverpool's Joe Gomez to have surgery to boost recovery

Cork selector: ‘They outmuscled us but the surface didn't help’

Tweet suggests CJ Stander’s Six Nations campaign could be over

The ankle feels great at the moment – Kane upbeat over injury progress

More by this author

Dublin acutely aware of where they now stand

Ticket tightrope for the GAA as leagues loom

Cork football must fight for the right to parity

Sideline should not be held as cut above rest


Lifestyle

14 possible signs of childhood cancer everybody needs to be aware of

5 ways gardeners can help with the war on plastic

As Tom Brady wins sixth Super Bowl at 41 – 5 other elite athletes who prove age is not a boundary

We Sell Books: ‘Romance rules the world’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »