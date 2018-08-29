League of Ireland star on Rice: ‘If a fella is humming and hawing, it doesn’t look great’

By Martin Claffey

Cork City midfielder Gearoid Morrissey believes Declan Rice’s decision to take time to consider his international future leaves a bad taste, declaring that players should be “willing to die for the cause”.

Rice opted not to answer a call-up for next week’s Nations League game against Wales, with the London-born West Ham player believed to be pondering switching allegiance to England. Rice has played three friendlies for Ireland, but the Nations League game is considered a competitive match and would lock his international future to Ireland. Rice played for Ireland from Under-16 to senior.

For Morrissey, a former Ireland U19 international, Rice’s delaying sends a clear signal.

It should be the proudest thing you do to throw on the green jersey and represent your country,” said the former Cambridge player. “I don’t know his circumstances but for me, you’d want players in the squad willing to die for the cause, to give 100% and wanting to be there. There’s so many in line to get in and fellas working hard to get in. If a fella is humming and hawing about it, it doesn’t look great.

Cork team-mate Karl Sheppard added his displeasure via twitter: “If someone is called up for Ireland and have to think about it, they shouldn’t get another call up again! We should have pride in our Country not be a Plan B! Every Irish kids dream to play for country.”

Said it before about Liam Kelly, Jack Grealish and now Declan Rice if someone is called up for Ireland and have to think about it, they shouldn’t get another call up again! We should have pride in our Country not be a Plan B! Every Irish kids dream to play for his country. — Karl Sheppard (@karlsheppard9) August 28, 2018

Stoke’s James McClean became the first serving Irish international to criticise Rice, saying, “representing your country should be an honour and a proud moment”.