Leaders UCD pass Galway’s examination

By John Fallon

Leaders UCD put a dent in Galway United’s tenuous hopes of catching them last night by beating the Tribesmen 2-1 at Belfield.

Galway, currently in the process of finalising a deal with Saudi investors, squandered a glorious chance to forge ahead when Eoin McCormack’s penalty after just six minutes was saved by Conor Kearns.

He also kept out Danny Furlong’s header early in the second half, a crucial intervention given UCD nabbed the lead goal on 56 minutes. Daire O’Connor capitalised on defensive hesitancy following an earlier effort by Neil Farrugia to scoop the ball home. Seven minutes later Yousef Mahdy scored the second to kill off Galway.

Promotion contenders Drogheda United keep themselves in the mix thanks to a 2-1 win over Cabinteely. Luke Gallagher and Colm Deasy had Drogs two up inside 25 minutes but a late rally by the strugglers made things interesting.

Baba Issaka pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining but the dismissal of Ciaran Grogan summed up their frustrations as the minutes ticked away.

Strikes by Jack Watson and Kevin Knight earned Cabinteely a 2-0 win over Cobh Ramblers. Waters availed of an assist by Kieran Marty Waters for the 20th minute breakthrough and was taken down four minutes later for the penalty which Knight stuck away.

Stephen Kenny came close to halving the deficit with 20 minutes left when his shot struck the post.

Both Finn Harps and Shelbourne lost ground when they played out a scoreless draw in Donegal.

Meanwhile, there will be only the one game in the Premier Division tomorrow after the FAI postponed Dundalk’s match away to Sligo Rovers.

Much to the annoyance of Sligo, the governing body called the game due to played at the Showgrounds off on account of Dundalk’s Europa League fixture against AEK Larnaca on Thursday.

“Dundalk played their Europa League game against Levadia Tallinn at home on Thursday and are again at Oriel next week so they face no travel issues,” reasoned Rovers.

“The postponement means 77 days will be the gap between our last home game with Waterford and the next one against St Patrick’s Athletic on September 15. Eleven weeks is simply a remarkable period to go without a home league fixture and we have conveyed our disappointment to the FAI.”

Third-placed Waterford will aim to extend their lead over Shamrock Rovers at the Regional Sports Centre (3pm).

One win and a draw from their previous meetings so far this term has helped the Blues open up a seven-point cushion on the Hoops and they’ll have Courtney Duffus, fresh from extending his loan move from Oldham Athletic, in attack.

Rovers bowed out of the Europa League on Thursday and it will be interesting to see how the extra-time played against AIK in Stockholm will affect them.