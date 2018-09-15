Laura Guest backs Munster game-plan ahead of Leinster showdown

Leinster and Munster go head to head in Donnybrook this evening (7:30pm) in a winner takes all Women’s Interprovincial clash that the visitors’ head coach Laura Guest expects will be a closely-fought encounter.

Defending champions Munster travel to Energia Park having beaten Connacht 24-7 in Cork before putting six tries past Ulster in Portadown last weekend in a 40-20 victory.

That set up a title decider with a Leinster side yet to concede a point in this season’s championship, Ben Armstrong’s Blues having opened with a 17-0 defeat of Ulster in their opening game, before travelling west and securing a seven-try, 47-0 thrashing of Connacht.

Munster head coach Guest has been impressed by Leinster but expects them to get a tighter contest that they have experienced to this point in the campaign.

“I think any player that plays for Munster always loves playing Leinster and we really are looking forward to it,” Guest told the Munster website.

“Leinster are a very good side, we’re not surprised or under any illusions there, they’ve won their two games quite comfortably as well.

“But at the same point, we’ve our own plans in place, our own gameplan to execute and we’ll just see. I can’t see there being very much in it despite Leinster looking very comfortable in their two fixtures so far.”

As for her own squad, Guest added: “We’re doing well so far and two wins from two is ideal but there’s still plenty to work on and fix and that’s not surprising either.

“So we need to keep the things we’ve been doing well and, again, there’s plenty of areas to improve.”

The Munster boss has tweaked the side co-captained by forwards Fiona Hayes and Chloe Pearse which excelled in Portadown, with Aine Staunton starting at outside centre and Eimear Considine switching from right wing to full-back in a straight swap with Laura O’Mahony in an all-UL Bohemian backline.

Captained by Ireland centre Sene Naoupu, Leinster’s changes from last week’s thumping win at Connacht are also minimal with head coach Armstrong bringing in Ireland Sevens player Hannah Tyrrell from the bench last week to full-back as Lauren Farrell McCabe joins the replacements, to which CYM’s Rachel Horan and Railway Union’s Susan Vaughan have also been named.

“We are well aware of the challenge Munster bring to the game and are looking forward to measuring ourselves against the current Interpro champions,” Armstrong said.

This afternoon will see Connacht host Ulster at the Sportsground (2:30pm) in a battle to claim third place, currently held by the visitors thanks to the try bonus point they secured at home to Munster.

LEINSTER: H Tyrrell (Old Belvedere); G Matthews (Old Belvedere), M Claffey (Blackrock College), S Naoupu (Old Belvedere RFC) - captain, E O’Byrne White (Old Belvedere); N Caughey (Railway Union), E Murphy (Old Belvedere); L Peat (Railway Union), E Hooban (St Mary’s College), K O’Dwyer (Railway Union); A McDermott (Railway Union), M Kendall (Railway Union); J Deacon (Blackrock College), J Short (Railway Union), H O’Connor (Blackrock College).

Replacements: C Blackmore (Railway Union), C Haney (St Mary’s College), L Djougang (Old Belvedere), R Horan (CYM), N Purdom (Suttonians), N Griffin (Blackrock College), S Vaughan (Railway Union), L Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

MUNSTER (UL Bohemian RFC unless stated): E Considine; L O’Mahony, A Staunton, N Briggs, L Sheehan; R Allen-Connolly, N Cronin; F Hayes - co-captain, K Sheehan, F Reidy; Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig), S McCarthy (Railway Union); E Murphy, C Griffin, C Pearse - co-captain.

Replacements: A Stock (Bantry Bay), C Cronin (Durham University), S Quin (Richmond), C O’Halloran, E Breen (Bantry Bay), C Coffey (Thurles), C Scanlan (St. Marys College), C Keohane.

Referee: Chris Lough.