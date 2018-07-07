Laois will have to be themselves to trade places

There is a scene in the movie Trading Places that neatly captures the backdrop to tomorrow’s All-Ireland qualifier in Navan.

Bear with us here...

Dan Aykroyd’s snooty executive, Louis Winthorpe III, has had his perfect world turned upside down by the dastardly Randolph brothers who have framed their employee for a crime he didn’t commit and installed Eddie Murphy’s street hustler, Billy Ray Valentine, in his place. All for a measly one-dollar bet.

Aykroyd is already destitute and despondent and walking the streets of Philadelphia in the pounding rain when he walks up to the window of an impossibly plush restaurant in which a dapper Murphy, a pretty blonde, the Randolph brothers, and a few other high rollers are having a fine time of it.

Laois, a decade on from their glory days under Mick O’Dwyer, are Aykroyd, gazing longingly at a Monaghan side that was nowhere back then and is now living the life that was once theirs. Tomorrow will tell us if these two are again poised to trade places.

“They have beaten Dublin already, in the final round of the league,” says Laois manager John Sugrue.

“They obviously have a very strong record in Ulster recently. They are a quality side, no doubt about it, but they can be turned over on their day as well.”

It’s more than a decade since rival managers were saying much the same about the Leinster side. It’s the mid-noughties since their stock has been anything like that high. A time when Monaghan were still harking back to 1988 for their last appearance in a senior provincial final.

It’s not just Laois who should be looking at the Farney men with envy. Only Carlow, Longford, and Leitrim boast smaller populations and yet they have fashioned a life as Division 1 regulars and perennial Ulster contenders for themselves for the bones of this decade.

That no one saw this coming only heightens the sense of achievement. When Malachy O’Rourke succeeded Eamonn McEneaney in September 2012, his adopted county had been relegated to Division 3 and turfed out of the championship, by Laois, in the second round of qualifiers.

“Malachy took over at that stage and ever since then he has had a good hold on them guys,” says Sugrue. “They’ve had their days out and enjoyed many successful days but Monaghan down through the years had a very solid footballing team as well.

“It is one of those things though that counties have to gather themselves and get themselves in order, in a big, grand sense with development squads and things like that, to make sure things are done correctly.

“Monaghan can get caught, like most teams at present, but the likes of themselves and the Clares and Tipperarys of this world have really nudged themselves on from where they were maybe ten or 15 years ago and gone on a step or two.”

Monaghan’s membership of football’s exclusive club will expire at some stage. Their lack of resources, whether financial or demographic, will see to that and heaven help the man tasked with succeeding O’Rourke whenever the Fermanagh man calls time on his service.

That said, it would be some surprise were Laois to give him reason to rethink his possession.

The freefall suffered by the 2003 Leinster champions this decade has been halted by Sugrue whose first season in charge has turned the ship around again with promotion from the fourth league tier and a first provincial final place in 11 years.

It’s a good start but only that and no more. He says so himself.

That’s not to say that this is a foregone conclusion. Monaghan have been fortunate in drawing Wexford, Carlow, Down, Waterford, and Leitrim in the qualifiers this last two seasons but they fell foul of Longford back in 2016.

It’s possible to get at them — Fermanagh will tell you that.

There has been a noticeable lack of negativity and recrimination around Laois since the 18-point provincial final loss to the Dubs, too, and Monaghan on neutral ground adds up to a much less daunting task than the All-Ireland champions in Croke Park.

“We have seen plenty of them performing down the years,” explains Sugrue. “They have very solid performers: The Vinny Coreys, Conor McManus, and Conor McCarthy in the corner who is a very strong player. As a forward division they have some very talented footballers.

“They are big, strong, and dynamic in the middle of the field and they cover ground. They defend fairly staunchly at the back then and they don’t tend to cough up a whole pile of opportunities so that’s for us to figure out.

“There is quite a strong defensive aspect to their play. Having watched the Ulster championship this year, they are not afraid to go back in numbers either. But we will have to play our game to a degree and see if we can get the best of them.”