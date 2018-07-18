Klopp makes €70m bid for Serie A keeper Alisson

James Whelan

Reports yesterday said the Reds had made an offer but that the Serie A outfit are seeking €75m (£66.5m).

Either figure would be a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper. Liverpool would not comment on the matter when contacted last night.

Alisson, 25, has been with Roma since joining from Brazilian side Internacional in 2016 and made 37 Serie A appearances last season.

The 25-year-old made 49 appearances for Roma last season as he helped the Serie A side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League where they lost 7-6 to Liverpool over two legs.

Alisson played five times for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia where his side suffered a quarter-final defeat to Belgium. He played in all five of Brazil’s games at this summer’s World Cup, keeping three clean sheets.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was back in the spotlight last week after a 3-2 friendly win against Tranmere at Prenton Park saw him spill a free-kick which allowed the hosts to score.

Karius was at fault for two of Real Madrid’s three goals when they beat Liverpool 3-1 in May’s Champions League final, after which it was revealed the 25-year-old German was suffering from concussion.

While the Reds would not comment on Alisson, it was confirmed forward Rhian Brewster has signed his first professional contract at Anfield. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal which, keeps him at the Reds until 2023. Brewster joined from Chelsea in 2015 and had been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Meanwhile Brighton have signed midfielder Yves Bissouma from Lille on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee and becomes the club’s sixth summer signing.

Manager Chris Hughton said: “We have been keen to strengthen the squad in the central midfield positions.

He is someone with good technical ability on the ball and has good experience.

Bissouma began his senior career with Malian side AS Real Bamako before joining Lille in 2016. He made 55 appearances and scored four goals for the French club and helped them stay in Ligue 1 last season. The Mali international and has won 15 caps for his country.

Daley Blind has completed his move from Manchester United back to his former club Ajax. Blind has signed a four-year deal with the Dutch club, whom he left four years ago to join United. Blind made 141 appearances for United but found his opportunities limited under Jose Mourinho.

Derby have signed Mason Mount and Harry Wilson on season long loans. The pair join from Chelsea and Liverpool respectively to become Frank Lampard’s first signings at the club.

Elsewhere Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has admitted he will have to “wheel and deal” this summer if he is to get the men he wants to rebuild his team.

The 59-year-old Spaniard has endured a frustrating summer, with owner Mike Ashley yet to commit significant extra funds to recruitment. Asked if he will have to sell before he can buy in what remains of the summer transfer window, Benitez told Sky Sports: “Yeah, maybe. I think it’s normal for us now like that. Unfortunately we wheel and deal.”

To date, they have added only Sparta Prague keeper Martin Dubravka, who has made his loan move permanent, Chelsea winger Kenedy on a season-long loan deal and former Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng to the mix.