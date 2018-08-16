Kilkenny’s Mark Power leads Irish challenge at Portrush

By Carl Field

A faultless three-under par 69 at Portstewart saw Kilkenny’s Mark Power surge to the Boys Amateur Championship match play phase starting at Portrush today.

The 18-year-old double former Irish Boys Amateur Open champion led the 64 qualifiers last night alongside Englishman Robin Williams on three-under par (140) having carded 71 at Royal Portrush on Tuesday. Williams, pipped Power for medallist honours on countback over the back nine.

Joining Power in making it was Holywood’s Tom McKibbin whose 68 at Portstewart earned him a share of third on two-under. The other Irish qualifiers are Eoin Murphy (Dundalk), David Kitt (Athenry), Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Joshua Robinson (Lisburn), Adam Smith (Mullingar) and Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown). Portugal’s Pedro Lencart, defending champion, is also through.

Meanwhile at Ardglass, Woodstock’s Aine Donegan led eight Irish qualifiers to the match play stages of the Girls Amateur Championship with a 73 yesterday, to leave her four-over in a tie for eighth. She is seven strokes behind Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad).

Castlewarden’s Lauren Walsh, Douglas’ Sara Byrne, Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson, Killarney’s Valerie Clancy, Elm Park duo Anna Foster and Leah Temple Lang, and Beth Coulter of Kirkistown Castle are also through to match play.