Kildare revolution continues with victory against Dublin

By Kevin Egan

Kildare 1-15 Dublin 0-10

Kildare football continues to be the story of this summer so far as the Lily Whites produced a devastating performance that easily brushed aside an anaemic Dublin performance in the Leinster U20 championship final, played at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park in Tullamore last night.

For 25 minutes of this game, Dublin played with intelligence and intent as they methodically worked the ball into good positions despite playing into the teeth of a deceptively strong breeze.

Five different players got on the scoresheet for the boys in blue as they engineered an 0-5 to 0-4 advantage that appeared to put them in a very good position with half time approaching.

Kildare, for their part, seemed hugely dependent on the mercurial brilliance of Jimmy Hyland to keep the scoreboard moving.

That all changed decisively after 25 minutes of play, when Dublin had a glorious chance to move four points clear. Cormac Howley fed Tom Keane on the edge of the Kildare square with just Kildare goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill to beat, but the Carbury custodian got down brilliantly to parry Keane’s angled shot.

Less than ten seconds later Kildare had worked down the field to set up Tony Archbold for the equalising point, and for the rest of the first half, the Lily Whites were simply superb.

Jimmy Hyland continued to fire over points from all angles and he hit two wonderful scores, one from a long-range free and one from play.

Brian McLoughlin split the uprights from out on the stand-side touchline and Padraig Nash, who was effervescent at centre forward throughout, added two equally impressive scores to make it 0-10 to 0-5 at the break.

Dublin needed a fast start after half time to make meaningful inroads into that gap, but in order to do that they needed the ball and Kildare’s midfield denied them that oxygen by lording kickouts, with Aaron Masterson playing a real captain’s role.

They controlled possession and while Dublin kicked points from Tom Keane and Ross McGarry, Kildare were always able to reply and maintained their five-point lead, one of their equalisers coming from a memorable 60-metre run and finish from Padraig Nash.

Nash was withdrawn due to injury after scoring three excellent points from play in his 38 minutes on the field, but Kildare didn’t lose a step as substitute Shane O’Sullivan stepped into the breach brilliantly, kicking one point and setting up two more.

By now Kildare had Dublin by the throat and in a 20-minute spell, kept the metropolitans to just one point, a goal attempt from Tom Keane that was deflected over the bar.

With Hyland continuing to add scores freely in the absence of a sweeper, Kildare were home and hosed by the time Tony Archbold fired in a late penalty, making it 1-15 to 0-8.

Two late Dublin points reduced the gap somewhat but couldn’t mask the gulf between the sides, as the prospect of what could be a memorable semi-final clash between Kildare and Kerry loomed into focus.

Scorers for Kildare: J Hyland 0-8 (0-6f), T Archbold 1-1 (1-0 pen), P Nash 0-3, P Woodgate, B McLoughlin & S O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: T Keane 0-4 (0-1f), S Bugler 0-3, J Doran, C Howley & R McGarry 0-1 each

Kildare: A O’Neill; M Dempsey, M Barrett, DJ Earley; T Archbold, J Bambrick, J Gibbons; A Masterson, D Marnell; D Ryan, P Nash, R O’Giolláin; P Woodgate, B McLoughlin, J Hyland.

Subs: M Betts Symonds for Bambrick (14, blood), S O’Sullivan for Nash (38) C Costigan for Marnell (49), S Doran for Woodgate (53), N Murphy for McLoughlin (60), J Barrett for Earley (60+3), M Betts Symonds for Murphy (60+3, black card).

Dublin: D O’Hanlon; C Smith, N Doran, N Nolan; K Kennedy, N Matthews, E O’Dea; D Ryan, S Bugler; T Keane, J Madden, R McGarry; D O’Brien, J Doran, C Howley.

Subs: K Lynch Bissett for Howley (34), J Holland for O’Brien (43), S King for McGarry (52), E Fitzpatrick for Ryan (56), D Brennan for Doran (58).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)