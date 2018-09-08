Kieran Sadlier rises to the challenge as holders Cork City march on

Longford 0 - 7 Cork City

By Denis Hurley

Kieran Sadlier’s hat-trick was the centre-piece as Cork City safely advanced to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup with victory over Longford Town.

A year ago, John Caulfield’s had triumphed 4-1 at the City Calling Stadium at the same stage but, before a crowd of 1,181, this was even more of a procession as five second-half goals were scored against a Longford side reduced to ten men after Darren Meenan’s sending-off shortly before half-time. In control before that, City were able to fully dictate the game in the second period, with their place in Monday’s draw never in doubt.

“It’s my first professional hat-trick so i enjoyed it a lot,” said Sadlier. “We had a good start and the sending off changed the game.”

Needing to show a response from the defeat at home to Sligo Rovers last week, City fielded a more experienced side than in previous rounds though still with seven changes from that loss.

Knowing that a good start would give Longford heart, the Rebel Army were quick to the pitch of the game, with left-back Shane Griffin shooting wide from distance with a low side early on while Karl Sheppard drew a good save from Michael Kelly after captain Gearóid Morrissey found him with a lovely pass. At the other end, Longford’s dangerman Dylan McGlade might have got a shot in but he slipped, as did quite a few others in the opening stages.

Kieran Sadlier had been in bright form on the left flank and he had an attempt from a tight angle in the ninth minute which was deflected over for a corner. When that led to another, Aaron Barry headed over from Griffin’s delivery but referee Ray Matthews had blown his whistle for a free kick for the home side.

With such pressure from the visitors, the lead goal seemed inevitable and it arrived in the 20th minute. Sheppard was the target from Sadlier’s corner but while he couldn’t get the ball under control, Morrissey was able to send an overhead kick to the net.

McGlade had a low effort from distance wide and just after the midway point of the half City had their lead doubled. Ronan Coughlan played a nice ball out to Sheppard on the right and he showed good footwork to get past Karl Chambers before sending a perfect cross to the middle, where Sadlier was able to meet the ball and head past Kelly.

Again, Longford looked to reply though McGlade, who had a shot deflected wide after Alan Bennett had done well to beat Dean Zambra to Meenan’s cross.

Sheppard again went close for City after linking with Coughlan while Morrissey was denied by Kelly after he seized upon a loose clearance and drove at the home defence. Another City midfielder, Garry Buckley, wasn’t far away either on 35, just unable to get enough on Aaron Barry’s flick-on from a Sadlier cross.

Six minutes before half-time, Longford’s task became even tougher as they lost Meenan to a red card when his challenge on Sadlier was deemed to be reckless by Matthews.

In the wake of that, Sheppard had another chance for City, Kelly saving his shot from the edge of the area while City’s custodian Peter Cherrie was more than equal to Jamie Doyle’s 20-yard shot in injury time.

Sheppard was again denied by Kelly early in the second half but the third arrived on 55 minute. When Steven Beattie’s cross wasn’t cleared, the ball fell kindly for Coughlan to stab home from close range, giving him his third goal in three cup games, matching the achievement of Sadlier.

Sadlier got his second and City’s fourth on 69 as sub Shane Daly-Bütz, only just on, crossed for him and then Sadlier turned provider for another replacement, Josh O’Hanlon to make it 5-0 – the striker also keeping up his record of scoring in every round to date.

Coughlan could have had a second with five minutes remaining but Kelly saved from him, however the goalkeeper was grasping air on 88 as Sadlier’s 30-yard shot flew past him for his hat-trick.

That wasn’t the end of it though as Barry McNamee – brought on earlier for Alan Bennett, with Garry Buckley dropping to centre-back – made it seven, with O’Hanlon having set him up.

LONGFORD TOWN: Kelly; Elworthy, McDonnell, Noack-Hofmann, Chambers; Dervin, Zambra, Meenan; Hopkins (Tlou 61), Doyle (Dillon 74), McGlade (O’Neill 65).

CORK CITY: Cherrie; Beattie, Bennett (McNamee 57), Barry, Griffin; Morrissey (O’Hanlon 68), Keohane; Sheppard (Daly-Bütz 68), Buckley, Sadlier; Coughlan.

Referee: R Matthews (Westmeath).