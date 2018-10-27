Kieran Sadlier hat-trick puts shine on Cork City win

Cork City 5 - 1 Bray Wanderers

By Dave Ludzic

A Kieran Sadlier hat-trick was the highlight as Cork City warmed up for next Sunday’s eagerly awaited FAI Cup final with Dundalk by putting five past relegated Bray Wanderers in last night’s final game of the SSE Airtricity League season at Turners Cross.

Manager John Caulfield would have been delighted with last night’s goal glut as his side got in some shooting practice but Dundalk will be an entirely different proposition at The Aviva showpiece as City look to make it three cup wins on the trot and stop Stephen Kenny’s side from claiming another double.

With the final in mind, Caulfield named a very strong side as he looked to finish the league season on a high and maintain their recent run of wins following a five-match winless streak that saw them relinquish their grip on the league title.

Bray manager Gary Cronin went with the same side that started Monday night’s game against Derry City, where the relegated Seagulls picked up three points for the first time since July when John Sullivan netted a late winner.

That win followed a run of ten straight defeats but Cronin’s side never had a chance of making that two wins in quick succession as City meant business from the off last night.

It was a surprise that the home fans had to wait until the 20th minute for the opener when Sadlier found himself in acres of space in the box to power a header from Barry McNamee’s cross past Evan Moran in the Bray goal.

Before that, Moran did well to save from Graham Cummins after a neat ball from McNamee, Alan Bennett and Cummins had two chances with headers and Gearoid Morrissey glanced a header into the side netting from a Sadlier corner as City swarmed all over an overworked Bray defence.

Two goals in five minutes followed, when first Morrissey rifled a shot home from the edge of the box following a nice run from Shane Griffin, before Sadlier claimed his second when he crashed a shot home off the inside of the post from 25 yards as Bray collapsed.

If this was a boxing fight, referee Sean Grant would have called a halt to it there and then but the pounding City were handing out continued and McNamee finished well on the half volley in the 41st minute as City went in for the break four goals to the good.

Most of the Bray players would have preferred to have been on the bus back to Wicklow by the time the second half started and their misery continued within two minutes of the restart when Sadlier smashed a shot high into the net for his hat-trick.

However, luckily for Bray, City took their foot off the gas after Jake Ellis caught the City defence napping to pull a goal back two minutes later. And the closest they came to number six was when Cummins’ saw his header come back off the crossbar.

CORK CITY: McNulty, Beattie (McCarthy 55), Bennett, McLoughlin, Griffin, McNamee, McCormack, Buckley (Murphy 45), Morrissey (Barry 55), Sadlier, Cummins.

BRAY WANDERERS: Moran, Walsh, Kenna, Heaney, Lynch, Harding (Maher 75), O’Conor, Sullivan, Noone (Gorman 86), Ellis (Kelly 70), Pender.

Referee: S Grant (Wexford).