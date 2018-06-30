Kevin Devaney’s thunderbolt fires Bohemians to derby win

Bohemians 1 - 0 St Patrick’s Athletic

By Paul Buttner

Kevin Devaney hit a goal-of-the-season contender as resilient Bohemians beat dominant St Patrick’s to seal this derby at Dalymount Park.

It marked a big first win in six games for Keith Long’s side to keep them three points above Limerick in the relegation play-off place.

Brennan was then guilty of missing a gilt-edged chancewhen played clean through one-on-one by Conan Byrne; Brennan drew Supple only to see his shot trickle wide.

Conan Byrne forced another stop from Supple on 23 minutes with a stinging drive.

There was another let off for Bohemians on the half hour. Conan Byrne again raided down the right to cross, forcing Rob Cornwall into a goal-saving block tackle on Thomas Byrne.

Remarkably, having scarcely been in the match, Bohemians then took the lead with a stunning goal on 39 minutes.

Winger Devaney cut in off the left flank and hit a thumping right foot drive from some 35 yards that arrowed into the top right corner of Barry Murphy’s net.

Inspired by that, Bohemians were better from the restart, Dylan Watts coming alive to force two last-ditched clearances from Lee Desmond and then Brennan.

Conan Byrne remained Saints’ main threat as they chased the game, bringing another save from Supple before crossing for Brennan to volley off target.

Supple then drew chants of ‘Super keeper’ from the Gypsies’ faithful with another save, this time with his feet from Thomas Byrne, to complete St Patrick’s night of frustration.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender, Cornwall (Ward, h-t), Casey, Kirk (Leahy, 59); Morris; Moore (Kavanagh, 64), Brennan, Watts, Devaney; Stokes.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Murphy; Madden, Desmond, Toner, Bermingham; R. Brennan, Lennon, K. Brennan (Turner, 85); C. Byrne, T. Byrne (Keegan, 73), Clarke (Doona, 68).

Referee: Rob Hennesy (Clare).