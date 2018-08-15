Kerry’s replacement for Eamonn Fitzmaurice to be announced in early October

By Murt Murphy

Kerry’s replacement for Eamonn Fitzmaurice, who quit as senior football manager after the county’s disappointing exit from the All-Ireland series a fortnight ago, will be named and ratified along with his management committee at the county committee meeting on Monday night, October 8.

County board chairman Tim Murphy informed delegates at last night’s county board meeting in Tralee that he was proposing that, apart from himself, a selection committee to pick the new manager would consist of: County secretary Peter Twiss; development officer Eamonn Whelan, and coaching officer Terrence Houlihan. This suggestion was ratified by club delegates.

The chairman paid a glowing tribute to Fitzmaurice: “He stepped down after six years in charge and was one of the best men to ever manage a Kerry side. As a player, he played minor and U21 and played in five senior finals between ’97 and 2006, winning three. He was very popular among players, both young and old, and when he announced his resignation after the Kildare game, the dressing room was an emotional place.

“He was a man of huge humility and the manner in which he stepped down was typical of the class he always showed. He always put Kerry football first and was fully supportive of our three-year plan. I want to wish Eamonn and his family well and thank him for his contribution to Kerry football on behalf of clubs and the board.”

Murphy also invited clubs to put forward names of potential candidates for both the manger’s job and names they would like to see on the management team. Clubs have two weeks to email suggestions to the county secretary.

The chairman also said he was bringing forward a forum he was intending to hold in October, which would involve all club chairmen and secretaries being invited to Tralee to discuss all matters football and hurling with the county secretary and himself.

“I would be hoping to hold the meeting within the next two or three weeks,” the chairman informed delegates.

“Suggestions can made regarding the next football manager, but it will be a discussion on all matters relating to football and hurling in the county, within reason. Matters will also include how clubs and the county board can interact better,” said Murphy.

“The SFC structure can also be discussed, as well as the club versus county debate in relation to the release of players. The idea of the forum is to ensure that there will be cohesion between all in Kerry GAA. It really is all about trying to see how we can all work better as a collective.”

Murphy also informed delegates that counties will meet with Croke Park in December with a view to review the Super 8s for 2019.

Fintan O’Connor, whose two-year term ended when Kerry made their exit from the Joe McDonagh Cup, was given a new three-year term. His management team will have a new name, as Ian Brick, who doubled up as a successful Kerry U21 manager has stepped down from both roles. Murphy thanked Brick for his dedication to Kerry hurling and congratulated him and the Kerry U21 hurling squad for winning back-to-back Richie McElligott Cups.