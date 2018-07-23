Kerry vulnerable to draw in Salthill

By Larry Ryan

David Clifford’s last-gasp goal against Monaghan may have kept Kerry’s season alive, but their prospects of qualifying from Group 1 of the Super 8 are now out of their own hands.

Kerry must beat Kildare in Killarney on the final day of action in a fortnight, but Éamonn Fitzmaurice also needs Galway to overcome Monaghan in Salthill at the same time.

Kerry must also turn around a five-point scoring deficit against Malachy O’Rourke’s side.

So, for example, three-point wins for Kerry and Galway would see the Kingdom progress in the runner-up spot.

Worryingly for Kerry, Galway have already qualified for the semi-final and need only a draw with Monaghan to ensure top spot in the group and avoid champions Dublin at the last-four stage.

A draw in that Salthill clash would also qualify Monaghan for the semis for the first time since 1988 and eliminate Kerry.

Things are more straightforward in Group 2 where Dublin have already qualified and Donegal must beat Tyrone in Ballybofey to progress to the semi-finals.

A draw will be enough for Mickey Harte’s side due to their superior points difference over Donegal.

All will become clear on the first weekend of August.