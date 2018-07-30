Kelleher impresses for Pool in US victories

By Kevin Galvin

Cork teenager Caoimhín Kelleher’s star continues to rise at Liverpool, with the 19-year-old impressing in the club’s 4-1 victory over Manchester Utd at the International Champions Cup in Michigan on Saturday night.

Kelleher kept a clean sheet in his 45-minute appearance, hot on the heels of a second-half appearance in a 2-1 win over Manchester City in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Caoimhin Kelleher after the game against Man United. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Both games were closely-watched in his home city, where he began his football with Ringmahon Rangers.

“It was just unbelievable to see him playing for Liverpool,” said the club’s honourary treasurer Paul Higgins.

“We all know he has the ability to play at that level.

"I’m not trying to brag, but with Alan Browne, Adam O’Reilly and now Caoimhín we’re used to seeing our young guys have those sort of careers.

“We work from four years of age up, every single Saturday morning, and it’s all down to the coaches who put in phenomenal work.

“Caoimhín said 10 weeks before the U14 Kennedy Cup ‘I wanna be a goalkeeper’ so we said ‘alright, go ahead, try it’.

“To be honest, we were almost laughing at the idea, we never thought he had a chance of getting into the team, but six weeks out they were telling us he was going to be their number one.

"There’s also huge credit due to Stephen Bermingham who did massive work with him.

"Caoimhín is the soundest young fella you’ll ever meet.”