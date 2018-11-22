Home»sport

Keane shakes up Kerry squad for 2019

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 05:40 AM
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

New Kerry manager Peter Keane has moved quickly to rejuvenate his squad for 2019, with established players such as former captain Fionn Fitzgerald, Barry John Keane and Mark Griffin excluded from pre-season plans for the new campaign.

Kerry resume collective training at the start of December and drafted in for pre-season are the likes of Rathmore keeper Shane Ryan, Gavin O’Brien of Kerins O’Rahilly’s and Rob Wharton (Renard) while there are recalls for Firies’ Jack Sherwood and Jonathan Lyne of Legion. 

Dr Crokes duo Tommy Brosnan and David Shaw are also on the radar of the new Kerry manager though they are involved in Munster club action with the Kerry champions up to next weekend at least.

Players received text confirmation of their involvement in the past week. 

However, there is some disappointment at the manner in which some established members of the Kerry squad were excluded without contact from management. 

One long-serving player is believed to have rang the new manager in case he had missed out on a text by accident.

READ MORE: Weeshie Fogarty: Spirited from one Kingdom to the other

Among those who received no communication were Fionn Fitzgerald, Kerry’s joint-skipper when they last lifted Sam Maguire in 2014, his Dr Crokes colleague Daithí Casey, and two of the full-back line on duty against Monaghan in the penultimate Super 8 game last July, Mark Griffin and Ronan Shanahan. 

Barry John Keane also appears to be surplus to requirements for the time being, as is his club colleague Jack Savage.

With a number of retirements already confirmed, other players such as David Clifford and Kevin McCarthy unavailable, and Dr Crokes possibly planning for an All-Ireland semi-final at that stage, it suggests Kerry manager Keane will kick off the league campaign against Tyrone at the end of January with a much-changed and largely inexperienced squad.


Setting stories in stone at UCC

Hurling and poetry: Ó Bhéal’s word-clash of the ash

A question of taste: Trick Mist

Muireann O’Connell on the inspiring families she met at Share A Dream

