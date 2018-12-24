Katie Taylor won’t get out of bed for $130,000

Belgium’s WBC lightweight champion Delfine Persoon offered unified IBF/WBA champion Katie Taylor much more than $100,000 for a unification showdown, according to her coach Filip Tampere.

Taylor’s manager Brian Peters said Taylor wouldn’t get out of bed for $130,000 in reaction to reports that Persoon’s team last week improved a $100,000 offer to $130,000 to fight the Bray woman.

“My offer to the Taylor team is a lot more than $100,000. If Delfine and Katie fight it will depend (on) the Taylor team. Delfine is ready,” said Tampere yesterday. “Delfine don’t fight for the money, she just wants to see who (is) the best.”

Taylor has also been trying to entice WBO champion Rose Volante (14-0-0) out of Brazil for St Patrick’s weekend unifier in Philadelphia. Peters understands Volante’s is dragging her heels for a bigger purse but insisted they will not be held to ransom.

The unbeaten Sao Paulo puncher was given until midnight last Thursday to agree terms but that deadline passed without any developments.

Volante will also certainly lose if she meets Taylor, but Persoon has won 42 of her 43 fights and would be serious opposition.

Tampere stated that whoever makes the highest offer would get to chose the location.“Currently we have the highest bid. I do expect Team Taylor to come up with another offer,” he said.

Meanwhile, France’s Rio 2016 Olympic champion Estelle Mossely, who beat Taylor in the semi-finals of the 2016 World Championships, is a potential rematch for the Wicklow orthodox.

The unbeaten 26-year-old stopped Poland’s Sylwia Maksym in the third round in Deauville on Saturday night to record her third pro win.