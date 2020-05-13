News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Juventus price themselves out of Pogba deal

By Press Association
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 09:56 AM

What the papers say

Newcastle are reportedly eager to open the door for Gareth Bale‘s return to the Premier League. According to the Daily Mail, the club are prepared to offer Real Madrid £53m for the 30-year-old if their £300m Saudi takeover goes through. However, they aren’t the only club willing to fork out big money for the Welshman, with Tottenham and Inter Miami also said to be eager to secure his signature.

Jadon Sancho is not the only young English talent said to be on Manchester United’s radar. Along with the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward, the Daily Star reports the Red Devils are also keen on landing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham when the summer transfer window opens.

Jadon Sancho is among a trio of English summer transfer targets for Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

Staying with Manchester United, the Evening Standard says the club has hit a roadblock in their attempts to extend the loan stay of striker Odion Ighalo. The Red Devils reportedly want to reward the 30-year-old’s strong form with a short-term extension beyond May 31, however Shanghai Shenhua are demanding the Nigerian international returns to China for the for the start of their Chinese Super League campaign.

Juventus have priced themselves out of a deal for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba after implementing a self-imposed salary cap. According to the Daily Mail, the Italian club have introduced a £7.9m-a-year salary cap in order to save money amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision effectively rules out any possibility of an Italian return for Pogba.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Angel Gomes could soon call Stamford Bridge home (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Angel Gomes could soon call Stamford Bridge home (Martin Rickett/PA)

Angel Gomes: Chelsea are confident of attracting the 19-year-old Manchester United midfielder to Stamford Bridge, reports the Daily Mirror.

Dominik Szoboszlai: Liverpool have entered the race for the Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, according to Italian publication Tuttosport.

Dejan Lovren: The Liverpool defender is edging close to a move to Roma, reports Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

