Justin Rose backs Pádraig Harrington to be Ryder captain

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 03:40 AM

Justin Rose has backed Pádraig Harrington to be Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain.

World number two Rose was part of the European team led by Thomas Bjorn which beat the United States in Paris at the end of last month.

Talk has already turned to who will take charge when Europe defend their crown at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin in 2020.

Rose believes Irishman Harrington is an ideal candidate and also feels Lee Westwood is in contention.

“I would say Pádraig for me would be the front-runner. If he doesn’t do it this time, then I’m not sure...you’ve got to start fitting guys in,” Rose said on Sky Sports News.

“(Lee) Westwood’s still capable of making a team next time around I believe, so is Pádraig.

“Padraig’s been on the leaderboard a bunch this year so I would say three-time major champion, clearly a European legend, for me Pádraig is the front runner and then you’ve got Westwood.”


