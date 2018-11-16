Josh van der Flier set for Ireland start as Leavy out of New Zealand clash

Josh van der Flier has been promoted to Ireland’s starting line-up for Saturday’s clash with New Zealand after Dan Leavy was forced to withdraw from the team.

Dan Leavy during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Co. Kildare. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

Openside flanker Leavy had missed training on Thursday with head coach Joe Schmidt describing his condition as “all over body soreness” following his 42-minute performance off the bench against Argentina the previous Saturday when he had replaced broken arm victim Sean O’Brien.

Schmidt hoped Leavy would be available for Friday’s captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium but the Leinster back row failed a fitness test prior to the session and was withdrawn with an IRFU spokesman citing “general tightness”.

With van der Flier coming into the starting line-up, Jordi Murphy has been named among the replacements to face the All Blacks in tomorrow evening’s sell-out game.

Ireland captain Rory Best played down the significance of the late switch, the second such change in this November Test window after centre Robbie Henshaw injured a hamstring in the warm-up ahead of the Argentina game.

It's something we've had to deal with it last week, we dealt with it a couple of years ago with Jamie (Heaslip, withdrawn after the warm-up against England in the 2017 Six Nations).

“Dan came onto the bench that day (to replace Peter O’Mahony, who started in place of Heaslip) and came into the game quite early.

“It's something that Josh trained in quite a bit of yesterday, they all slot, in the back-rows.

And especially someone like Josh, you know he's going to have been diligent regardless of where he's been sat in the squad. He will know his drills inside and out, so from our point of view it doesn't change things massively.

“Because you're replacing a quality player with two more quality players, one to start and one to come onto the bench.”

Van der Flier had replaced Murphy off the bench early in the first half of Ireland’s famous 2016 victory over the All Blacks in Chicago, and then came on for a concussed CJ Stander in the rematch two weeks later while Leavy was the bench cover in last season’s Six Nations opening win over France when van der Flier suffered a serious knee injury.

Best praised the back-rowers’ adaptability, adding: “Josh, since he's come back from his injury this season, has been unbelievably physical, some of the tackles he's been making around the fringes for Leinster have been staggering.

“He's got an unbelievable engine, and I think him and Dan are quite similar in many ways in terms of how good they are over the ball, and how physical they are.

Two years ago Josh came on quite early here as well and had a great game, and made a couple of good line breaks.

“Josh will bring his game, and he will fit in seamlessly and accordingly.”