Josh Moffett’s Lakeland victory mired in controversy

By Martin Walsh

Josh Moffett’s victory in the Enniskillen Trailer Parts & Spares Lakeland Rally that saw him clinch the Valvoline Irish Forest Rally Championship, was mired in controversy after he was excluded from the results; but after two appeals and a stewards’ meeting the decision was overturned and he was re-instated as rally winner some five hours later.

Moffett’s rivals in the series Monaghan’s Barry McKenna (Ford Fiesta R5) and Waterford’s Andrew Purcell (Ford Fiesta R5) failed to finish. Indeed, McKenna, the pre-event series leader, made an early exit after hitting a chicane on the opening stage and soon after slid off the forest track and out of the rally.

Josh Moffett

Moffett and Tyrone’s Viv Hamill (Ford Fiesta R5) set an identical time of the opening stage – to lead the Fiesta of Cathan McCourt with late entry Desi Henry (Skoda Fabia R5) another second further behind. Purcell was six seconds off the lead as he had an altercation with a chicane bale.

Moffett was also quickest on the other two stages of the loop and at the Enniskillen service, his championship bid gained more momentum when Purcell’s Fiesta stopped after it ran out of fuel. Hamill was 12 seconds behind the rally leader with McCourt third and Henry, who was stymied by a sensor issue that cut the power of his Skoda Fabia R5, fourth but 17 seconds off the lead.

Moffett set the best times on all three stages of the final loop and finished the stage 41 seconds ahead of Henry, who took second with Hamill third. Apparently, Moffett’s Fiesta developed engine trouble thereafter and it was alleged that the car received “outside assistance” to get back to Enniskillen where it free-wheeled to the service area prior to the final control.

Although he was penalised 40 seconds for being four minutes late, he was shown as the rally winner by a second. However, following an objection, he was then excluded but five hours later was reinstated as rally winner.

Yesterday, Moffett was in action in the FAAC Simply automatic Sligo Park Hotel Rally and seemed set to take an important step in his bid to win the Triton Showers Championship. Leading by almost half a minute he slid off the road and damaged a front wheel and retired.

That promoted Declan Boyle (Fiord Fiesta WRC) into the lead and offered him a great opportunity to close on the Triton title, however, he also failed to finish after he damaged his car on S.S. 7. The rally was won by Monaghan’s Sam Moffett and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan (Ford Fiesta R5). Donegal’s Joe McGonigle/Ciaran Geaney (Mini WRC) finished 45.8 seconds behind with another Donegal crew Johnny Jordan/Gary McNern (Toyota Starlet) some two minutes further behind in third.

Although there was only 1.2 seconds between Josh Moffett and Boyle on S.S. 1, Moffett led by 10.5 seconds at the Collooney service park – the second stage was cancelled due to issues with a stage resident. Boyle reckoned he was driving too aggressively and turned down the anti-lag for the second loop.

McGonigle in fourth had a few moments and he also stalled on the start line of S.S. 3. Johnny Jordan (Starlet) was in fifth followed by another Donegal driver Stuart Darcy (Darrian T90). An untroubled Frank Wray (Mitsubishi) led Group N.

Rally leader Moffett stretched his advantage to 27.5 seconds after S.S. 5 but then crashed out on S.S. 6. While Boyle led by Sam Moffett by 43.4 seconds he was also in complete control of his Triton title bid. McGonigle, who had to take evasive action to avoid hitting Josh Moffett’s stricken Fiesta, was third. Boyle missed a great opportunity to strengthen his Triton title bid when he slid off and damaged the car on the seventh stage and was unable to continue leaving Sam Moffett to claim the spoils for a second successive year.