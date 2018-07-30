Jose bemoans missing men following defeat to Liverpool

Man United 1 - 4 Liverpool

Manchester United’s troubled International Champions Cup campaign suffered another blow, with a 4-1 defeat to Premier League rivals, Liverpool, in Michigan on Saturday night.

United manager, Jose Mourinho’s complaining about his squad being decimated by so many of his players being on post-World Cup holidays has been a constant theme of United’s unhappy trip across the Atlantic.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini, as well as the England quartet of Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, are still absent.

Antonio Valencia and Chris Smalling also missed the Liverpool defeat, through injury, while Anthony Martial had returned home to attend the birth of his second child.

Klopp’s Reds came out on top with goals from Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge, Sheyi Ojo, and Xherdan Shaqiri on his debut.

Mane opened the scoring from the spot, in the 28th minute, after Demetri Mitchell felled Mohamed Salah.

United were level just three minutes later, thanks to a stunning effort from Andreas Pereira, who curled home a free-kick from 25 yards.

Shaqiri set up Liverpool’s second, bursting into the box and finding Sturridge, who curled a first-time effort into the bottom corner after 65 minutes.

The Reds led 3-1 eight minutes later, when Ojo netted from the spot, after Ander Herrera caught Andrew Robertson, but the best was yet to come.

With nine minutes remaining, Ben Woodburn found Shaqiri in the box and the former Stoke man scored a stunning overhead kick, from 12 yards.

Alexis Sanchez cut a frustrated figure, and asked about the Chilean’s demeanour, Mourinho replied: “Do you want me to be very happy with the players he has around him?

We are not playing here to improve the team, the dynamic, or our routines. We are playing just to try to survive and not have some ugly results. Alexis is the only attacking player that we have.

“We don’t have wingers, we don’t have strikers. He is the only one who is here and the poor man is trying his best with the frustration of somebody who wants more.

“This is not our team, this is not our squad — not even 30% of it. We start the game with almost half the players who are not even going to belong to our squad on August 9 (transfer deadline day).

“So what did this game give me? Nothing. Nothing at all.”

Mourinho praised Ivorian defender, Eric Bailly, for stepping in, after Smalling had pulled up moments before the game.

But he revealed more worrying injury news, with Serbian midfielder, Nemanja Matic, set to miss the start of the season, after undergoing surgery in the US.

“We had four or five players today who care for the club and try to give everything,” Mourinho said.

“They even risked themselves, because they don’t want to let all the kids by themselves on the pitch against Milan, Liverpool, Real Madrid.

"As an example, Eric Bailly was not going to play and when he saw that Smalling, in the warm-up, was leaving, he decided that he didn’t want another kid on the pitch.

"It is not fair for Alexis, (Juan) Mata, (Ander) Herrera, and the guys that are there.

Matic has had surgery. He is out for the start of the season. He came from the World Cup with the injury and the time he had to rest on holiday was not enough to resolve the problem.

Mourinho is keen to strengthen his squad, before the transfer deadline, with Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire, of Leicester, reported defensive targets.

“I would like to have two more players,” Mourinho said. “I think it’s possible I am going to have one.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City secured a 3-2 win, after fighting back from two goals down against Bayern Munich, with goals from Bernardo Silva, Lukas Nmecha, and Adrian Bernabe.

New signing, Riyad Mahrez, was taken off injured in the first-half.

Man Utd: Grant (J Pereira 46), Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Smalling, Tunazebe (Williams 81), Mitchell (Chong 71), McTominay, Ander Herrera (Bohui 81), Andreas, Mata (Fred 71), Sanchez (Gomez 81)

Liverpool: Grabara (Kellher 46), Camacho (Jones 65), Van Dijk (Gomez 65), Klavan (Phillips 46), Moreno (Robertson 65), Fabinho (Grujic 65), Milner (Chirivella 65), Lallana (Woodburn 46), Salah (Shaqiri 46), Mane (Ojo 46), Solanke (Sturridge 65).