Jonny Greer and Kirsty Riddick claim Carryduff Rally

By Martin Walsh

On what was his home event and with his family business underpinning the rally, Carryduff’s Jonny Greer and co-driver Kirsty Riddick (Citroen DS3 R5) took the laurels on the Carryduff Forklift Down Rally, a counting round of the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship and the MSA Asphalt series.

The duo moved in front on the third stage and went on to finish 20.1 seconds ahead of the Skoda Fabia R5 of Portglenone’s Desi Henry and his Millstreet co-driver Liam Moynihan. Derek McGarrity/Paddy Robinson (Ford Focus WRC) were a minute and 8.7 seconds further adrift in third.

On the short stage at the Eikon Centre, Scotland’s David Bogie (Skoda Fabia R5) set the pace from McGarrity and Henry with Greer down in tenth place having switched from a Fiesta R5 to the Citroen. Henry set the pace on S.S. 2, the first of a three-stage loop in the Down countryside. However, a heavy nose-dive landing over the renowned jump on Hamilton’s Folly (S.S. 3) cost him dearly when the impact burst the intercooler pipe and he lost around 30 seconds.

Greer moved into a lead he was never to relinquish. At the service after S.S. 4, he led Bogie by 7.3 seconds with McGarrity (Ford Focus WRC) some 23.5 seconds further back. Henry was fourth, 31.3 seconds off top spot. Out on S.S. 5, Bogie, who had caught up the Ford Focus WRC of Jason Pritchard, subsequently had troubles of his own and eventually retired with power steering pump failure.

By S.S. 7, Greer was 31.4 seconds in front of Henry, who was left to rue his second stage misdemeanour as he went on to finish runner-up. McGarrity overcame brake troubles to finish third and strengthen his position at the top of the N.I. Championship standings. Daniel Harper (Mini WRC) on his first visit to Northern Ireland in over 20 years was fourth. Welsh ace Merion Evans (Fiesta R5) and Ballymena’s Alan Carmichael (Mini WRC) completed the top six. Armagh’s Damian Toner (Escort) won the two-wheel drive category.

Meanwhile, Carlow’s David Condell (Ford Escort) benefitted from the late retirement of Banteer’s Barry Meade (Ford Escort) to win the Midleton based Ollie Kierce Motors Imokilly Rally. At the conclusion of the six stages, he was 13.8 seconds ahead of the Mitsubishi EvoIX of Ovens driver Owen Murphy with Welsh ace Tomas Davies (Ford Escort) 4.6 seconds further behind in third. On the opening stage Meath’s Jack Newman, who was expected to mount a serious challenge, crashed his Escort early in the stage. Meade posted the best time and did likewise on the next stage and led Skoda Fabia S2000 debutant Dunmanway’s David Guest by 32.3 seconds with Condell, who hit a rock that damaged the steering, some 3.1 seconds further behind.

On the repeat of both stages Meade raised the bonnet to allow air to circulate and prevent overheating, while the times for S.S. 3 were scrubbed, he extended his lead to 46.2 seconds with Condell remaining second 4.4 seconds ahead of Guest, who spun on S.S. 3. Murphy benefitted from changes to a harder tyre and a softer suspension to move to fourth followed by Davies (Escort).

Meade retired on the penultimate stage when he slid off at a junction and broke a compression strut leaving Condell to take victory from Murphy and Davies with Guest finishing fourth. Killeagh’s Allen Treacy (Toyota Corolla) won Class 11F, Clashmore’s Brian O’Keefe (Mitsubishi) won Group N and Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy claimed the spoils in Class 2. Pre-event PlasticBags.ie Southern 4 series leader Rosscarbery’s Jason O’Mahony retired his Escort with a burst compression strut on S.S.

Elsewhere, Cork racer Matt Griffin and his Spirit of Race teammates Aaron Scott and Duncan Cameron took their Spirit of Race Ferrari F488 GTE to second place in the LMGTE category of the 4 Hours of the Red Bull Ring, round three of the European Le Mans Series.