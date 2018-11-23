John Quill riding American rugby wave

USA flanker John Quill is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with former Dolphin team-mates Niall Scannell and Darren Sweetnam in tomorrow’s international encounter with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

The Youghal native (who claims dual citizenship through his New York-born mother) played alongside both players during his time with the Cork-based All-Ireland League outfit.

Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr

“Looking forward to it. Definitely a big occasion for me. I kind of had this one marked in my calendar a while out there. It’s a good opportunity for us as a team to take another step.

“There’s definitely a few faces I’ll recognise this weekend. I played against them [Ireland] the summer before last in New Jersey. Niall was playing that day.

"There’s always a few familiar faces when I get to tog out against the green jersey, for sure.”

It has been an encouraging 2018 to date for Gary Gold’s Statesiders — the highlight undoubtedly their 30-29 triumph over Scotland on June 16 in Houston, Texas.

Last Saturday’s comprehensive victory over Romania made it nine consecutive test wins for the USA, stretching back to the start of this year’s Americas Rugby Championship.

They are set to face an Ireland side that shows 14 changes to the one that put New Zealand to the sword on the same day, but Quill still acknowledges the scale of the task at hand.

Dolphin John Quill in action against Ballynahinch at Musgrave Park in 2013. Pic: Larry Cummins

“The result last weekend was an epic result for them. They have that squad where it doesn’t matter who they’re putting out this weekend. It’s still going to be a massive ask for us. A challenge we’re looking forward to.

“We always do look forward to these challenges against the big tier one nations.

"Whatever squad they put out it’s going to be a strong one. We’re just focused on ourselves a little bit as well.”

Of the three Irish players included the USA match day squad tomorrow — Paul Mullen (Galway) and Dylan Fawsitt (Wexford) being the others — Quill is the one with the greatest experience in international rugby.

Having previously featured in the 2015 World Cup, the abrasive blindside will earn his 30th cap for the Eagles.

He is uncertain of what the future holds for him after next year’s global tournament in Japan, though, which is why he is currently contemplating a return to these shores.

Ireland v USA, June 2017

“Our squad in general, there’s a lot of guys over here in the UK and in France. I’m actually looking to make the move myself hopefully in the new year.

"The MLR (Major League Rugby) starts now in the new year, but I was hoping to make my way back over here.

“I want to bring it into the World Cup and I want to play a little bit of rugby over here before I do that. Because I don’t know what’s going to happen after the World Cup for me.

"Hopefully something will figure itself out in the next few weeks. My wife is a very patient woman, so whenever I do figure it out we’ll be on the move again.”

Although the prospect of playing closer to home is enticing for Quill, he admits the presence of a professional league is helping to grow the popularity of the sport throughout the US.

“It has grown massively since my time just moving there in 2012. It was very much still a grassroots, it was amateur as you could get.

At the end of a hugely successful 2018 season, @USARugby prepare for their toughest test to date against @IrishRugby in Dublin this weekend. pic.twitter.com/HQwlBxKq30 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 21, 2018

"Obviously the last two years, it has been professional rugby there now. It’s going from strength-to-strength. High schools and the colleges, it’s a big focus now in a lot of the bigger ones.

"It’s only going to get better, but I was lucky enough,” Quill added.

The last 12 months has also seen him develop a passion outside of rugby — the long-held family tradition of baking.

“I was balancing rugby with work life. Just this last year, I started baking. Baking is in my family. My Dad is fourth generation.

"I said I’d give it a crack this year and surprisingly enough to myself, when I initially started out I really enjoyed it.

"I’ve been lucky enough that I’ve been able to balance the rugby and the baking over the last year or so.”