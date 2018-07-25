John O’Rourke edges relentless Cian Boyle to claim honours at Glanworth

By Seamus Ó Tuama

John O’Rourke bowled brilliantly to win the Munster Junior A final against Cian Boyle at Glanworth on Friday night.

He shaded the opening shot by 20m and took advantage of a poor second from Boyle to the abbey. Boyle played a brilliant third bowl, but it was called and his second attempt only reached the dairy cross.

O’Rourke got a nice brush with his bowl to increase his odds to 60m and he had close to a bowl after his fourth.

Boyle kept the lead under a bowl to Clontinty boreen. O’Rourke edged closer to a bowl of odds with a good sixth up the rise and had an even bowl after his seventh to the top of the hill. They both got brilliant bowls to Ahern’s with O’Rourke still holding his bowl of odds.

He converted that into almost two bowls with a big ninth to Airhill gate. They both got big shots into the hollow, with Boyle marginally reducing the odds. O’Rourke got the better of the next exchange towards Bermingham’s to raise the second bowl.

Boyle then got a super shot to sight at Ballinamona turn. O’Rourke missed and after his 13th to light he had just a bowl and 15m. Boyle followed with another great bowl tight left, into the hollow facing the line.

O’Rourke’s reply clipped the left and crossed the road, 30m hind. The lead was now under the bowl, but O’Rourke was close enough to loft his 15th past the line.

Meanwhile, two more big pieces in the Munster jigsaw for next month’s All-Ireland finals in Tullysaran will fall into place on Saturday. Carmel Ryan defends her Munster senior title against rising star Meghan Collins at Firmount. Earlier the Munster intermediate final between Éamon Bowen and Wayne Callanan is at Kilcorney.

Callanan produced a huge last shot to deny Ray Ryan in an exciting semi-final at Macroom. He led well after three and was still in front after seven to the gap. He increased his lead to 70m with a big eighth and had 100m after two more to Kelleher’s. Ryan then got a brilliant bowl facing down to Glasheen cross which cut the lead to just 20m.

Callanan regained control with a big shot to sight at Glasheen after Ryan had missed. Ryan closed the gap again past the junior line and levelled with a massive 15th to light. Callanan pushed clear again with his next, but Ryan had it back to 25m after the third last.

Ryan cut the lead to just 10m with a great second last. He closed with another big one, but Callanan met it with a super reply to claim his place in the final.

Éamon Bowen took the battle to Paul Buckley from the off in the other semi-final at Ballinagree. He won the first shot well and shaded the next two to sight. He increased his odds after a nice rub with his fourth. He got a massive fifth to sight, exploiting a poor fifth from Buckley, to go a bowl clear.

After three more to the top of the hill Bowen had a lead of almost two bowls. Buckley fought back strongly in the closing stages, but Bowen still had almost a bowl at the line.

Colm Rafferty took maximum points in the first qualifying round of the Mick Barry Cup at Ballincurrig. He was pressed all the way by brothers Cathal and Peadar Toal — all three beat the line in 16 shots.

Peadar Toal was just 30m shy of the no-play line in four. Cathal Toal took the lead after seven to O’Riordan’s, with Rafferty a shot back. Rafferty levelled with a sensational bowl up the long straight. He led after 13 and stormed home.

James O’Donovan’s win over Martin Coppinger gave him the points to get past Peadar Toal for second overall. He led all the way, but gained a decisive advantage when Coppinger missed the no-play line with what looked an easy shot.

That same throw was lucky for Aidan Murphy. His sixth went right, hit a tree and landed just past the no-play line to keep him within a shot of Arthur McDonagh. McDonagh lost the lead in his following three shots and Murphy took control with a sensational 11th to the big corner.

Edmond Sexton was among the group of six to beat the line in 16. He beat Gary Daly by a bowl. Daly struggled with a back injury in the closing stages.

In the Munster U18 championship Shaun Buckley beat Michael O’Donoghue in a thrilling score at Bweeng. Barry Coughlan bowled well in his win over Naoise Ó Tuama at Carrigaline.

Tom O’Donovan has his sights set on Boston after beating Kenneth Murphy in the last shot of a thrilling Mid-Cork Junior C final at Jagoes Mills. Michéal O’Sullivan has similar ambitions following his bowl of odds win over Jerry Crowley in the Carbery final at Caheragh.

Michael Faulkner is a step closer to Boston having beaten Tony Carey in the last at Carraig na bhFear in the first round of the Munster campaign.

In Ulster Ronan Toal won the u18 boys final, Geraldine Kiernan won the U18 girls and Niall Stevenson beat Cathal McGuire in the U14 final.