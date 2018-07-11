John Kiely: ‘Mature’ Limerick are ready for Kilkenny

By John Keogh

Limerick manager John Kiely believes his side have matured from last season’s All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Kilkenny and predicts a “massive challenge” against Brian Cody’s men this weekend.

The Shannonsiders went down 0-20 to 0-17 to Kilkenny at Nowlan Park in their Round 1 qualifier at Nowlan Park in July 2017.

However, an impressive provincial round robin campaign this season has seen them emerge from Munster, despite a disappointing defeat to Clare, and Kiely gave an insight into what has changed from last year.

“All the players are that little bit more mature now,” he explained. “They have the benefit of two years coaching and two years of physical development as well.

“We had a good run in the league this year and those extra games against better opposition were a big help. I think the round-robin series in Munster has been a huge benefit to the younger players.

“We just want to keep winning matches. We know we are going to have a really tough battle ahead on Sunday.”

Kiely was keen to play down the added importance of the game with Brian Cody’s side in Thurles, saying that it’s like any other despite their season being over if defeated.

Limerick are a different prospect this time around but Kiely believes their counterparts this Sunday have also gone up a level.

“Both teams have improved from last year. Kilkenny are league champions and Leinster finalists. The manner in which they came back on Sunday was impressive as well.

“We know we have a huge challenge on our hands on Sunday and we are just looking to get the best possible performance that we can and really go for it.”

Kiely also spoke of his admiration for the current Kilkenny team and in particular their doggedness that was typified in both the Leinster final and last Sunday’s replay.

“Galway were just so awesome in the first 20 minutes in particular but Kilkenny just dug in and held on and got a few goals to bring themselves back into it.

“They showed great composure and calmness and you just have to admire their ability to stay in games when everything is going against them. We know we have our hands full and that it’s a massive challenge but we are looking forward to it.

“We have seen what Kilkenny have produced in the last two weeks and we know we have to match that and even go a bit beyond it in order to be in contention in the last 10 or 15 minutes of the game and give ourselves a chance to push on from there.

“We have prepared for the last eight months to be here and ready for these games. I trust the players to be ready on Sunday and give a performance. To be honest It’s not so much about the opposition, it’s about ourselves.”