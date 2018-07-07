John Kiely: ‘It is parked, done and dusted, we have recovered’

This time last year, Limerick’s season was already over. Two outings, two defeats. A first summer without a Championship win since 2010.

In 2016, it was on this weekend where the Treatymen made their exit, as it was in 2015.

Bar the shock of the summer materialising at Dr Cullen Park this evening, Limerick will progress beyond this weekend and reach a first All-Ireland quarter-final since 2014.

Indeed, were you to coin their 2018 campaign in a single word; ‘progress’ does it perfect justice.

Beyond a spring which delivered promotion back to the top table at long, long last, John Kiely and his backroom staff, now in their second season, have shown a consistency in selection which has allowed certain players flourish.

Across their four round-robin games in Munster, just 17 players were handed starts — only Clare, from the remaining four counties in the province, kept faith with a similarly small number.

Mike Casey was put in at full-back after Seamus Hickey struggled to contain Jason Forde first time out, while the other change was enforced as Shane Dowling replaced the suspended Aaron Gillane.

The latter saw 13 minutes of Championship action last summer. Admittedly, he wasn’t ready, but not alone have management made him a first-team regular this year, they’ve also entrusted him with dead-ball duties.

It’s been the same approach with Seamus Flanagan.

Before this league campaign began, we knew very little about Flanagan. The Feohanagh man was a three-year minor between 2013 and 2015 but was virtually unused during last year’s All-Ireland U21 winning campaign. He didn’t even leave the bench on the afternoon of their final win over Kilkenny.

Fast forward to January and John Kiely named him at full-forward for their Division 1B opener against Laois, his Limerick senior debut. There he remained throughout the spring, his confidence growing with each game. Critical to their promotion-clinching win in Salthill, he had struck five points from play when called ashore after 60 minutes, quite clearly spent.

Himself and Gillane make up two-thirds of the Limerick full-forward line for this evening’s trip to Carlow. Along with this pair, there’s seven more of the starting team who won an All-Ireland U21 medal in either 2015 or 2017. They may be young in age, but such has been Kiely’s faith in them since the beginning of the year, there’s a settled look to this team.

“As a panel, the players are definitely better equipped this year to have a cut. The two years work is showing now,” said Kiely earlier this week.

“So far, we’ve made use of all the different phases — Munster SHL, league, Munster round-robin — of the year. We performed well in all of the phases and we have got a certain satisfaction from the achievements within those phases. This is the real business end of the year. This phase is hugely, hugely important for us.

“This time last year, we were finished and out of the Championship. It is a huge thing for us to be part of the All-Ireland series and we want to stay in it for as long as we can.

“At the end of the day, we have to be absolutely ready for the challenge on Saturday night. Carlow are very organised and very skilful. It is a game we will have to take extremely seriously and make sure we don’t create a problem for ourselves.”

Heading into the final weekend of the Munster round-robin, Limerick were in pole position for a Munster final berth. They were unable, though, to hold onto their place at the head of the table. It being their third outing in a fortnight was definitely a factor in the defeat to Clare, but Kiely refuses to cite fatigue as an issue.

“We just didn’t play well on the day. We didn’t use the ball well. We didn’t apply pressure in the areas where we would have liked to apply pressure. This is just the way it is. It was a poor performance on our part. It is parked. It is done and dusted. We have recovered from it. We have moved on.”