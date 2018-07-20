John Kiely: Croker won’t intimidate Limerick

No injuries and no concerns about this Limerick team’s lack of senior experience in Croke Park were the messages from manager John Kiely at yesterday evening’s All-Ireland semi-final media event.

Other than torn cruciate victim Paul Browne, Kiely reported the team as having “a clean bill of health. We are very fortunate in that regard all year. Long may it continue.”

Just three of the team that beat Kilkenny last Sunday started in Limerick’s last SHC game in Croke Park four years ago, which also came against the Cats: Nickie Quaid, Declan Hannon, and Graeme Mulcahy.

However, Kiely isn’t perturbed by that in the slightest, citing many of the current crop’s minor games there.

“It’s not a concern at all. All our lads have played in Croke Park on numerous occasions, minors, colleges, club All- Irelands, senior lads have played there before.

“It’s just another ground, at the end of the day.

“None of us had played in the new stadium in Cork earlier in the year and we went up there and coped fine, so I don’t see any rationale for any concern there. It’s not on our agenda, really.”

Tickets for the game are selling well in Limerick, with the traditional big numbers Cork attract to Croke Park expected to be challenged.

Kiely, though, is only focusing on what his playing group can bring to Dublin.

“The support is fantastic,” he acknowledged. “It was great last weekend to have all of the supporters there. The numbers travelling to the match don’t concern us. It’s outside of our area of concern. That’s something for the county board to deal with.

“We just hope that the people who do come and support us are fully behind the team and, if you are to judge on this summer, they have given us fantastic support and I’m sure they will on Sunday again.”

Kiely was delighted that Peter Casey, who returned to full training at the end of May, made an impact off the bench against Kilkenny.

“We knew he was coming back off a really difficult winter, from an injury perspective.

“He was always going to take a bit of time and we have been very patient with him.

“We weren’t prepared to use him until we knew he was ready to get involved and make an impact. There was no point in asking him before he was ready. It was great for him. Great for his confidence as well and great for the team.”