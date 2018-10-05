Joey Carbery starts as Munster name team for Leinster clash

Munster out-half Joey Carbery is set to start against old club Leinster in Saturday's Pro14 showdown.

Johann van Grann has made three changes to the team that beat Ulster in record fashion last weekend.

There is one change in the forwards with Jean Kleyn coming in to partner Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer are all retained in the front-row.

The back-row also remains the same with captain Peter O'Mahony joined by Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander.

The two changes in the back-line see Darren Sweetnam start on the wing and Sammy Arnold starting wearing the number 13 jersey.

Sweetnam partners Keith Earls and full-back Andrew Conway in the back three while Arnold will partner Dan Goggin in the centre.

Joey Carbery and former All-Black Alby Mathewson start as the half back-pairing.

There had been calls for Carbery to sit out the game with the Ireland star having already featured in all five Munster games this season and the Champions Cup looming.

Two-time Heineken Cup winner Alan Quinlan stated that he would probably have left Carbery out of the game.

Munster team to play Leinster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Ciaran Parker, Billy Holland, Chris Cloete, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.