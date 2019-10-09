News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Joey Barton denies assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel

Joey Barton denies assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 04:07 PM

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton has denied assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel during an incident following a league match.

Barton, 37, is alleged to have pushed the German manager at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium on April 13 this year, leaving him with a damaged tooth.

Standing at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the former England international indicated a not guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel (Tim Goode/PA).
Former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel (Tim Goode/PA).

District Judge Joanne Hirst told him that the allegations were too serious to be dealt with by magistrates and sent to the case for trial before judge and jury at Sheffield Crown Court.

Wearing a blue open-neck shirt, a blue jumper, blue trousers and sporting glasses, Barton spoke only to give his name, his date of birth, his address of Fox Bank Close in Widnes, Cheshire, to confirm he was a British national and indicate his plea.

Joey Barton leaves Barnsley Magistrates’ Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
Joey Barton leaves Barnsley Magistrates’ Court (Danny Lawson/PA)

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley midfielder was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.

Barton was given unconditional bail and told to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a hearing on November 6.

He smiled at waiting photographers as he left the court building before he was driven off in a black Mercedes SUV.

READ MORE

Matt Doherty happy to switch flanks to solve Ireland’s left-back dilemma

More on this topic

Sadlier’s honesty can help others on road to recoverySadlier’s honesty can help others on road to recovery

Hugo Lloris expected to miss rest of 2019 with dislocated elbowHugo Lloris expected to miss rest of 2019 with dislocated elbow

'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death'When we are alone all we do is cry' - Jose Antonio Reyes's parents on son's tragic death

McCarthy confident teenager Connolly could play part for Republic of IrelandMcCarthy confident teenager Connolly could play part for Republic of Ireland

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Scotland set up Japan showdown with bonus-point win against RussiaScotland set up Japan showdown with bonus-point win against Russia

England prepared for every outcome as typhoon threatens to hamper France clashEngland prepared for every outcome as typhoon threatens to hamper France clash

McNair hopes Holland take Northern Ireland lightlyMcNair hopes Holland take Northern Ireland lightly

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

The three-day event features an eclectic line-up of some of the very best Irish and International podcasting talent.Get down to these free music podcasts at Cork podcast festival this weekend

Wellness retreats, yoga workshops and fitness camps – take your pick of the best active breaks, says Ciara McDonnell.Six of the best fitness retreats in Ireland

Turn over a new leaf and fire up the taste buds this autumn with these top tipples, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Taste of autumn: 7 fruity reds to toast the change of seasons

After half a century of mysteries, Scooby snacks and unmasking ghouls, Luke Rix-Standing looks back at the canine crime-stopper’s enduring appeal.Scooby-Doo at 50: The surprisingly spooky kid’s show that became a benchmark of pop culture

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »