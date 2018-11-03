Joe Schmidt will make decision on Ireland future this month

Joe Schmidt has promised to deliver a decision on his Ireland future by the end of November.

Speaking in Chicago on the eve of today’s Test against Italy at Soldier Field, the Grand Slam-winning head coach pledged not to dither over whether he will extend his contract beyond the 2019 World Cup.

Schmidt, 53, has been at the Ireland helm since succeeding Declan Kidney in the summer of 2013 and has achieved unprecedented and sustained success with the national team since, winning back-to-back Six Nations titles in his first two campaigns and only a third Grand Slam in Irish history last March.

On his watch, Ireland have also beaten New Zealand for the first time, won a first Test series in Australia since 1979 and also won against the Springboks on South African soil.

The resumé is such that the IRFU have made no bones about its desire to see the New Zealand-born coach stay on as head coach into a third World Cup cycle, believing he is the man to deliver its strategic plan objectives of reaching back-to-back semi-final appearances between now and 2023.

Yet the success has also made Schmidt a target back in the land of his birth and having rebuffed approaches to return home in 2016 by signing a contract extension to the next World Cup, his employers know they now have a fight on their hands to persuade the head coach to remain in post beyond the next tournament.

Asked whether he had set a timeframe to make a decision on his future, Schmidt replied: “Yes, by the end of November, I will.

“I think it’s one of those things where you’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger, for two reasons really.

“One, if I’m staying I want the clarity going forward and if I’m not staying I want the clarity for the IRFU because I think half the job is what gets done under your watch.”

“The other half of the job is how you leave it so that somebody else can pick it up. And so I want nice clarity either way.”

Juggling the pressure to reach an important decision during an intense period of activity with the national team may seem strange. This week has seen Schmidt split his 42-man squad between Chicago and Ireland’s training base at Carton House, near Maynooth, the head coach taking charge of those mostly senior players that remained at home to begin preparations for the Guinness Series of Tests against Argentina, the All Blacks and the USA on successive Saturdays this month.

Schmidt only flew into Chicago on Thursday with the bulk of the preparations for tonight’s game against Italy being led by assistant coaches Simon Easterby and Andy Farrell.

Yet he insisted that he was getting closer to making a decision that was right for all of his family, wife Kellie and his four children and that it was easy not to be distracted from the task at hand.

“Yeah, I do find it easy. I am really good at compartmentalising and I got home for a night last night (Wednesday) so it was great to catch up with the family and try to block out a few things, and when they headed off to bed I got a little bit done and I got a few things done on the plane.

“So when these weeks come up, they’re so precious. You only get 12 or 13 of them in the year, they’re so precious that you just maximise whatever you can put into them.

“So it is easy, what’s not easy is... I struggle with decisions about the people we have because some of the people I spoke to last week (and left out of the November squad), they were really tough conversations.

“There are guys who have made really clear improvements on things that we’ve asked of them and they haven’t quite got past someone who was already there or that they just haven’t quite the opportunity in recent games to put their best foot forward.

“To be honest, if you’re talking about that aspect of the job, I wouldn’t miss not doing that because I hate letting these young guys down because I know how hard they’re working.

“But I know that. I’ve spoken to Kellie, even the kids, talking to Tim last night, just trying to make a decision that is the right one for all of us really.”

If there is a box still left unticked during the Schmidt reign it is Ireland’s ongoing disappointment at World Cups, with the 2015 quarter-final defeat to Argentina a consistent reference point for the head coach as he builds towards Japan next year.

Yet he will have made his decision, either way, a full 12 months before his contract expires and perhaps the one factor that will convince him to stay outside of family priorities is the clear affinity he has with his players, something he underlined once more here in Chicago on Thursday night.

“Yeah, look, I cannot say that I’ve ever enjoyed working more with a group and whether that’s the young guys that are here or whether it’s the guys that we just finished with in Carton House.

“There is a contagious enthusiasm in the group, there is a willingness to really stretch themselves so that they try to perform as best as they can and there’s a cohesion there because they do take real pride in who they represent and I think they do a good job of it.

“There would be very few times that I’d say, ‘Well.....’ - even times when we have been beaten by good teams, I would struggle to say, ‘Well, we didn’t turn up’. I love the way that they turn up.”