Joe McMahon: Tyrone must be wary of a Cork backlash

Joe McMahon feels Cork don’t have the same hang-ups as Kerry used to have about facing Tyrone.

As the counties square off this evening for what will be only their third ever Championship meeting and first since the 2009 All-Ireland semi-final, McMahon, who featured on that losing Tyrone team, senses while Cork may be out of sorts, their record against Mickey Harte’s side will encourage them.

“What we had in the past over Kerry we didn’t have against Cork and the form would suggest that. They would have always felt they could have the better of Tyrone and they proved it in ’09 after we had won the All-Ireland the year before.

“They don’t have that fear of us, that baggage they would have with playing Kerry all the time. I don’t know why that is. Their consistency is something that lets them down. One day they can go out and be one of the best teams in Ireland and the next they could be the total opposite. They will take a lot of comfort going into the weekend, I’d imagine, from past meetings and there will be a bit of a backlash from the Kerry game.”

Cork-Tyrone matches, both in ’09 and in their league meetings in Harte’s time, were known for their physical nature and what transpired nine years ago still hasn’t left McMahon. “I was only doing a bit of work in the garden this morning and I was thinking about John Miskella making the tackle on Brian McGuigan. He didn’t miss out on an All-Ireland final, which was fair enough, but they were never afraid to tackle and they stood us to the Tyrone men.

“It was the game they brought and Graham Canty led the way. It was nothing cynical. I got the experience of playing with Canty in the International Rules squad and he was an honest player and left everything on the pitch. He wouldn’t have been afraid to leave his mark but you do what have to do to win and it’s as simple as that and Cork never feared Tyrone from that point of view and it stood to them.”

As much as Cork will be smarting from that massive defeat to Kerry,

McMahon feels Tyrone will have to improve on their winning display against Cavan to reach the Super 8s. “It’s difficult to raise yourself to perform again after a big defeat and Cork will be looking for a reaction. Tyrone have momentum but they have been inconsistent in their performances.

“In periods of games, they’ve showed examples of what they’re capable of but that won’t be enough to beat Cork and go further. Cork are dangerous because they’re wounded. It might take Cork a while to get into the game because Tyrone have a bit of momentum and more battle-hardened through the backdoor.

“But as the game progresses Cork will settle and feel there might be a bit of a game on. I don’t think Cork can afford Tyrone to build up a lead because as we know it’s hard to break down Tyrone and Cork have been used to playing in more open football games.”