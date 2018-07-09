Home»Sport

Joe Canning could be in hot water over towel

Monday, July 09, 2018 - 05:40 AM
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Galway could run into trouble for the promotion of their Red Bull sponsorship during yesterday’s Leinster final replay.

Joe Canning, who is an ambassador for the energy drinks company, regularly called on the use of towels, which bore the company’s logo, to dry his hurley grip of sweat as he prepared to take frees.

The GAA’s Rule 1.18 (g) makes clear that the only sponsorships permitted to be displayed on match-day are those carried on a team’s jerseys and training gear, which in Galway’s case are Supermacs and Papa Johns, as well as kit manufacturers O’Neills.

Galway’s Joe Canning wiping his hurley with a towel in yesterday’s Leinster final replay. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Punishment for a breach of the rule is a loss of expenses or disqualification from the competition, although the latter penalty would seem excessive as would the minimum 24-week ban for an individual.

Rule changes in the sponsorship area were introduced in 2004 to cut out ambush marketing after a number of Cork and Wexford hurlers used hurleys featuring the logo of a bookmaker in their All-Ireland semi-final the year before. Last year, Cork camogie midfielder Ashling Thompson wore a Red Bull armband during the Championship.

Meanwhile, Micheál Donoghue has hit out at the decision to fix yesterday’s replay for 3pm. Given the hot conditions, the manager felt the match could have been pushed back to an evening throw-in.

Donoghue also felt the one-week turnaround to an All-Ireland quarter-final against Limerick was unfair. “Yeah, look, I think it’s hard. Obviously, you would be mindful of it but you wouldn’t have given it huge consideration. It is hard for any team to come out three weeks in a row. You think when the fixtures were made, was there any allowance made for a draw?

“In fairness, the GAA would have nothing without the players and the players are the most integral part of it. Even with the weather we’ve had, putting the match on at 3 o’clock... what was wrong with putting it on at 5 o’clock this evening with the players’ welfare in mind?”


KEYWORDS

GAASportHurlingGalwayJoe Canning



