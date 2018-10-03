Jimmy Corcoran may return to boost Republic of Ireland U17's Euro hopes

By John Fallon

As the FAI begin the build-up to hosting this season’s U17 European Championships, there remains a chance that a figurehead of last season’s campaign, Jimmy Corcoran, will be involved from the start.

Keeper Corcoran become a cause celebre last May after he was sent off in controversial circumstances during the penalty shoot-out of the quarter-finals. Czech official Zbynek Proske made the bizarre decision to dish out a second yellow card after the stopper was adjudged to have encroached in saving a penalty by Daishawn Redan.

To compound Ireland’s woe, the forward converted the retake past Nathan Collins, the central-defender forced to deputise between the sticks, sending eventual champions Netherlands into the semis.

Meath man Corcoran, along with top scorer Troy Parrott, is underage again for this latest campaign, one Ireland are spared the inconvenience of qualifying for through two round-robin groups, and as it stands he’ll serve his automatic one-match suspension for the opening game of the finals at Tallaght Stadium.

The FAI are currently pleading with Uefa for clemency given a year will have passed between matches and, as his manager Colin O’Brien notes, the specific rule “has gone out the window”.

“For it to be implemented like it was in our U17 match and not carried out at the higher level of the World Cup really put a question mark over the rule,” said Corkman O’Brien.

“Jimmy, like all players at this age group, have fierce bouncebackability. He signed a contract with Preston North End after that tournament and is in full-time professional training.”

“Jimmy has a good personality and was in good form when with the squad recently.”

”Although Ireland boss O’Brien has an able deputy in the form of Gavin Bazunu, the Shamrock Rovers stopper who Manchester City recently shelled out almost €500,000 to recruit next summer, the sense of injustice towards Corcoran lingers.

Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium will host Ireland’s games at the finals, the draw for which takes place in April once all the 16 participants are known. All venues have to be within a 90-minute drive of CityWest Hotel, where all the teams will be accommodated, and the FAI have confirmed Longford Town’s City Calling Stadium and the Waterford RSC as two other venues. Three other grounds, to be confirmed, will house the 31 matches over

the two-week event.

Ireland beat Turkey twice in last month’s opening tests and they have another three home friendlies coming up in November. Uefa arrange a mini-tournament for the tournament hosts, with England (November 6), Germany (November 11) and Czech Republic (November 14) providing the opposition.

Meanwhile, the destroyer of Ireland’s World Cup hopes, Christian Eriksen, has emerged as a fitness doubt for Denmark’s Nations League visit to Ireland on Saturday week.

The attacker’s abdominal injury which kept him of Tottenham’s game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday will continue to sideline him for tonight’s Champions League visit of Barcelona.

From an Irish perspective, Séamus Coleman will need to figure in Everton’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Leicester City after failing to recover from a stress fracture for last night’s League Cup game against Southampton.

The double-header, including the meeting with Wales on October 16, looks to have come too soon for James McCarthy and there’s also a doubt over Shane Long. Robbie Brady is another fitness concern but James McClean and Scott Hogan should be available.