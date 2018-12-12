Jim Mallinder linked with Dragons after Bernard Jackman sacked

Bernard Jackman has been sacked as head coach by the Dragons.

The former Leinster and Ireland hooker was not even halfway through his three-year contract at the Welsh region, but has paid the price for their shocking form this season.

It means the ex-Grenoble boss is again on the lookout for a new job.

Jackman was appointed by the Dragons in June 2017.

His first year at Rodney Parade saw him inherit a struggling squad and he was unable to sign the players he wanted as his team won just two games in the Guinness PRO14.

Many were happy to give Jackman a clean slate to work with for the 2018-19 campaign and he added British & Irish Lion Ross Moriarty and Wales internationals Richard Hibbard, Aaron Jarvis and Rhodri Williams to his squad. Results have failed to improve despite those acquisitions.

The Dragons have won just three of 10 games in the PRO14 to date with Jackman unable to stop the rot. He was sacked by Dragons chairman David Buttress and the region’s board and the Irish Examiner understands that the Welsh Rugby Union — who own the Dragons — weren’t involved.

Jackman said: “I would like to thank the WRU and the board for the opportunity at the Dragons and I believe that there is a bright future for the region. I am grateful to the backroom staff and the players for all their efforts and I wish them every success.”

Jackman won just 11 of his 44 games in charge of the Dragons, losing 31 and drawing two. His last match in charge was a 48-14 hammering by English side Northampton in the Challenge Cup.

The Newport-based region are second bottom of Conference B in the PRO14 and have the second worst points difference in the competition.

The Dragons’ 59-10 defeat to a third-choice Leinster side summed up the troubles at the region. Jackman threw himself into his role at the Dragons and lived a stone’s throw from Rodney Parade.

But it is understood his decision to regularly return to Ireland from Newport for television and radio work didn’t go down well, especially with results on the slide.

Former Northampton boss Jim Mallinder — who nearly joined Cardiff Blues before financial reasons saw the move fall through — is one of the early names being linked as Jackman’s successor.

Buttress said: “I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bernard Jackman for his dedication and hard work in his role as head coach.

“Bernard has demonstrated his passion and commitment, day-in, day-out on the training field and away from first-team affairs he has been an asset to the Dragons in helping promote our brand and rugby development at all ages throughout the region.

“Although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity to create future success on the pitch. Ambition and winning are at the heart of what we want to deliver for our loyal and dedicated supporters and we believe this will move the region forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely manner.”