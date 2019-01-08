NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Jason Doherty’s penalty practice paid dividends for Mayo

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 05:30 AM
By John Fallon

Mayo’s stand-in captain Jason Doherty revealed he took more than a dozen penalties on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s FBD League encounter which ended up being decided by an historic shootout.

And the Burrishoole clubman, who stepped forward and slotted home the first kick which helped see off Leitrim, said he and his team-mates will practice spot kicks ahead of Sunday’s semi-final with Galway at Tuam Stadium.

The Connacht Council have confirmed that penalties will continue to decide any drawn matches in the FBD League, with provincial secretary John Prenty saying the decision was influenced by a lack of floodlights at venues.

Prenty said: “We took the decision last month and counties were informed so it was up to them to prepare if a shootout arose. The response has been great. We made the fixtures and matches were fixed for Carrick-on-Shannon, Hyde Park, and Tuam and with none of those venues having floodlights, it was decided to go with penalties rather than frees. Why not try something new, especially in the provincial competitions.”

Doherty was handed free-taking duties by returned manager James Horan in the absence of Cillian O’Connor and in training on Saturday he practised some penalties, even though he wasn’t aware that penalties would be used to decide the game. “I took a few on Saturday when I was out kicking a few frees,” said the 29-year old. “I’d say I took 10 to 15 penalties and that made it easier walking up to the spot, known I had kicked a few.

READ MORE: ‘We need a complete culture shift’: GAA chair Tracey Kennedy admits football in Cork ‘at low ebb’

“It was kind of unusual, it was exciting. You’d be more used to watching it at the World Cup or in the soccer.

“It was cool to be involved in, obviously makes it nicer to come out the right end of it.”

The victory on penalties, after Leitrim had come back to force a 2-13 to 2-13 draw, marked a winning return for Horan to inter-county management and Doherty said they were looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“He raised the standard of Mayo senior football across the board in terms of expectation and skill level when he came in in 2011. He’s learned a lot since he stepped away from us. A good few of us worked with him before but the expectation is everything has to go up a few notches.”

Doherty looks set to lead Mayo out again on Sunday against Galway in Tuam after being asked by Horan to captain the team for the first time in Carrick-on-Shannon. “It’s a huge honour to captain Mayo. Leading out the boys is something you obviously always dream about as a kid.”


Related Articles

Seán Powter targeting February return for Cork

Limerick manager Billy Lee goes it alone in backing handpass limit

Winter slog will reap rich rewards at height of summer

Westmeath's Ger Egan 'sorry for the referees' over rules experiment

More in this Section

Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal the pick of FA Cup fourth-round draw

Mauricio Pochettino wants to finish his career at Tottenham

Plenty of changes made by Premier League clubs in FA Cup third round

Liverpool hunted out of FA Cup by Wolves


Lifestyle

Golden Globes style: Saoirse Ronan is Queen of Frocks

William Hartnell a Doctor for his time

Financial planning is a must-do task this year

Enjoy some enchanted theatre-filled evenings

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »