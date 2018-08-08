Home»Sport

Jarrett soars but Ajax still a class above

Wednesday, August 08, 2018 - 03:50 AM

By Dave Donnelly

Ajax 4 Wexford Youths 1

Wexford Youths fell to a 4-1 defeat to Ajax in their Champions League group stage opener, a result that all but ends their chances of progressing, but the day will live long in the club’s memory.

Wexford Youths celebrate their goal

The second half wasn’t even a minute old when Rianna Jarrett soared above the Ajax defence to meet Emma Hansberry’s perfectly weighted cross and put the amateur side 1-0 up against one of football’s most famous names.

“I can’t even begin to describe the feeling. Once it left my head I was just watching it and when it went in, I took off in a sprint,” said Jarrett.

I don’t think I’ve ever ran so fast, to be honest with you. I just ran away from everyone else. I was over the moon — just disappointed we couldn’t build from it.

It was Jarrett’s first European goal and one she thought she may never see, having sat out Youths’ past two Champions League campaigns with career-threatening ACL injuries.

That the concession of a goal only seemed to make the Dutch side angry was perhaps predictable, and they levelled within two minutes. Kay-Lee de Sanders was allowed a free header that trickled into the corner.

There was little they could do about Ellen Jensen’s goal six minutes later which put Ajax in front, an outstanding cross from Soraya Verhoeve glanced on by the striker past a helpless Ciamh Dollard.

The higher tempo took its toll on Youths and it showed in the laboured efforts to prevent the third as Lois Oudemast rolled home from close range, before Liza van der Most added a fortuitous fourth.

Wexford face Thor/KA of Iceland on Friday and finish with Linfield on Monday.

Ajax: Marieke Ubachs; Liza van der Most, Kay-Lee de Sanders, Line Roddik, Kika von Es; Lois Oudemast (Iina Salmi 70), Kelly Zeeman, Marthe Munsterman; Soraya Verhoeve (Kirsten van der Westeringh 82), Vanity Lewerissa (Eshly Bakker 66), Ellen Jansen.

Wexford Youths: Ciamh Dollard; Nicola Sinnott, Orlaith Conlon, Lauren Dwyer, Doireann Fahey; Edel Kennedy, Kylie Murphy (Orla Casey 70), Emma Hansberry; Aisling Frawley (McKenna Davidson 81), Katrina Parrock (Becky Conroy 60), Rianna Jarrett.

Referee: Maria Marotta (Italy).


