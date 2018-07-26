James Sugrue goes on the attack in the South of Ireland Championship

By Charlie Mulqueen

There can be few better ways for a golfer to launch his defence of a major title than that produced by James Sugrue in the first qualifying round of the Pierse Motors South of Ireland Championship at Lahinch yesterday.

The 21-year-old Mallow star took full advantage of the fast running links, the delightful weather conditions and perfect putting surfaces to piece together a blemishless six under par 66 to demonstrate how capable he is of becoming the first player to retain the coveted trophy since Killarney’s Michael Guerin completed a hat-trick in 1963.

Even then, Sugrue was overtaken by Ulsterman Reece Black, who included nine birdies as well as two bogeys in a magnificent round of 65, and another youngster Mark Power, a son of former internationals Eddie and Eileen Rose.

Templepatrick’s Black hit the headlines last year when he came from six shots behind with a final round of 66 at Baltray to become, at 17, the youngest winner in the 77-year history of the East of Ireland Championship. The Belfast Metropolitan College student clearly has no fears of a firm and unpredictable links and yesterday he offset bogeys at the par three 5th and 16th with birdies at the 2nd, 4th, 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th.

Power certainly looks to be a chip off the old block, as he shot 11 pars and a steady succession of birdies at the 2nd, 4th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th for another round of 65.

A member of the Irish team in the recent European Championship, the Kilkenny man was joined in the sub-70 brigade by teammates Jonathan Yates (Naas) and Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), who joined Sugrue on 66, and Rowan Lester (Hemitage), 69.

The highlight of Sugrue’s outward nine of two-under 34 was the aggressive manner in which he took on and conquered the long 5th, going against the majority of the field by choosing a driver off the tee. The perfectly-struck tee-shot flew right past the famous ‘Klondyke’ that crosses the fairway, leaving him with a wedge for his approach, which he knocked to 20 feet for a comfortable birdie.

The 10th is invariably one of Lahinch’s toughest challenges, but Sugrue reduced it to a drive and eight iron to four feet. Even though one of his few slack drives found sand at the long 12th, he still made birdie by holing from 10 feet.

He drove the 13th for another gain before the last of the par fives fell to precision ball striking as he cut a two iron to 30 feet at the 18th and got down in two putts.

“Yeah, of course I’m thrilled with the score and the way I played,” Sugrue enthused.

“It was a perfect day temperature-wise and the greens were lovely. The links was playing short, at least when compared with last year, but it was very firm and ball control was most important.”

“I missed the 15th green, but got up and down for par and otherwise everything went largely to plan.”

It was a day for seriously low scoring, which had cynics wondering what the professionals would do here in similarly favourable conditions in next year’s Irish Open if amateurs, no matter how talented, could treat the par of 72 with such scant respect. In all, 16 finished under 70 and 35 cracked the par of 72.

For Cathal Butler, it was a day to remember, as he made light of dropping shots at the 2nd and 3rd to maintain Kinsale Golf Club’s glittering season so far, by signing for a 68, highlighted by an eagle at the 4th. Cork veteran Gary O’Flaherty wasn’t for leaving the younger contingent to have the glory all to themselves, as he clocked in with a fine 68.