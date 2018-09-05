James McClean undergoes wrist op after falling in training

James McClean will miss the Republic of Ireland’s opening Nations League fixture against Wales and friendly in Poland after undergoing surgery on his wrist.

The 29-year-old Stoke winger revealed the damage, which happened in training in Abbotstown on Tuesday morning, in an Instagram post showing photographs of his bandaged arm.

McClean’s misfortune was later confirmed by the Football Association of Ireland.

A statement said: “Winger James McClean suffered a wrist injury during training and, after being assessed by the FAI medical team, he was brought to hospital for an X-ray and immediate surgery.

“McClean will miss the games against Wales and Poland.”

It is understood he fell during yesterday’s training session and put pressure on the arm, fracturing the wrist, and he has returned home to Derry to begin recuperation.

The news will have come as a fresh blow to Martin O’Neill, who has already seen his options significantly reduced by injuries to Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Shane Long, Scott Hogan, and Sean Maguire.

Declan Rice and Harry Arter are also missing missing.

O’Neill was at least able to welcome striker Jonathan Walters back into the fold on Tuesday morning with he and Kristiansund BK keeper Sean McDermott training after meeting up with the squad following their club commitments, while Shane Duffy and David Meyler, who were rested on Monday, were also involved.

Meanwhile Everton midfielder James McCarthy is set to return to training at the end of September, as he continues his rehabilitation from a broken leg. The Ireland international has been sidelined since January when he sustained an horrendous double compound fracture of his lower right leg in a challenge with striker Salomon Rondon during a match against West Brom at Goodison Park.

McCarthy has been on the comeback trail since undergoing an operation a few days later, but will be gradually integrated into the team set-up later this month.

“He is progressing well,” manager Marco Silva told the Liverpool Echo . “We expect in the next weeks to start, slow-by-slow and step-by-step, working with the team.”